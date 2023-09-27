Meanwhile . . . in Palm Beach: ALINA Swings a Golf Simulator, Michael Bloom Talks Boca Raton Market

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Pools and fitness centers are pretty standard when it comes to high-end condominiums. At the ALINA Residences in Boca Raton, the second phase of which is being built, there is a long list of high-end amenities, now including a professional-level golf and sports simulator.

El-Ad National Properties, an Elad Group company, has added this wellness amenity to the award-winning, world-class residential property, which will have three buildings — the ALINA 200, completed in March 2021, and the ALINA 210 and 220, which are scheduled for completion in late 2024.

The property at 200 SE Mizner Boulevard already had top-notch facilities planned, which include a personalized spa thermal circuit, two rooftop lap pools, state-of-the-art fitness centers, a bocce ball court, “his and hers” spa facilities, outdoor yoga spaces and more than three acres of private outdoor amenity space.

“At ALINA Residences, we are focused on offering a selection of high-end wellness amenities for our residents to enjoy, and stay active and engaged,” says Noam Ziv, CEO of El-Ad National Properties. “By complementing our current amenities with the new golf and sports simulator, we are pleased to bring recreation and relaxation options to appeal to various interests.”

As for the golf and sports simulator, it will be set in a studio with several glass walls within the two-story fitness center at ALINA 220, available to all ALINA residents.

Presented by Full Swing, the PGA Tour-licensed simulator, allows residents to practice their game at some of the most iconic courses in the world, such as TPC Sawgrass and Pebble Beach, without leaving home. The simulator captures courses in detail with the highest quality graphics and adds new courses every month. It allows for accuracy and speed using infrared tracking technology with blue light LEDs, to help produce the fastest and most accurate indoor ball-tracking technology in sports.

A simulation begins with measurements of the golf club and ball data at impact using an overhead ION3 camera, as it records HD video of the clubhead through impact for post-swing analysis with 13 points of data.

But it doesn’t just offer golf experiences, there are other simulations available; a basketball shootout, football “QB Challenge,” a “Baseball Home Run Derby,” hockey, lacrosse, soccer and more.

Real Estate Insider:

With Labor Day weekend in the rearview mirror, we are looking forward to the fall selling season in the Palm Beach area. We caught up with Michael Bloom, a Douglas Elliman broker associate, who is one of Boca Raton’s leading luxury homes specialists.

Part of the Bloom Haym Group, he is focused on luxury homes in St. Andrews Country Club, as well as other country club communities, new developments, and estate homes in Boca Raton and Delray Beach.

BTH: As the season in the Hamptons winds down and the Palm Beach season heats up, how is the market’s inventory?

MB: Inventory has been low for the past year and there are no signs of that changing to any degree. The inventory shortage is especially pronounced here in Boca Raton, where buyers are eager to live in a beautiful community with restaurants, shopping, and easy access to Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale. There simply aren’t enough homes to meet current demand, certainly not for all the buyers who want a brand new development or a turn-key renovated home. But if you’re a buyer who is willing to do some work, you can still find a good deal on a renovation.

BTH: What do you expect of the fall selling season in the areas you are selling?

MB: We will continue to see very strong demand and low inventory through the fall and winter. The market will continue to fuel off-market transactions because homes are selling before they’re even listed. To put it into perspective: a client called me last week about listing their home. We discussed pricing, I reached out to my buyers up North, and a few days later we’re in contract. This isn’t a unique situation and that’s why I’m encouraging my clients to act quickly. If you see something you like, jump on it because it won’t be available tomorrow.

Notable Palm Beach Area Sale:

Just ahead of the selling season in Palm Beach, a house in the heart of West Palm’s historic El Cid neighborhood sold for $6.2 million on Sept. 1. The Mediterranean design at 223 Sunset Road was listed with Douglas Ellimans’ Lisa Wilkinson and Cara Coniglio McClure.

The 4,117-square-foot home offers five bedrooms and four bathrooms and features an open floor plan and “exquisite architectural features,” according to the listing.

Located on an Intracoastal lake block, the property features a courtyard with lush greenery and a serene fountain.

This article appeared in the September 22, 2023 issue of Behind The Hedges. Read the full digital edition here.