‘Majestic’ Oasis in Delray’s Stone Creek Ranch

About 20 miles south of Palm Beach and 50 miles north of Miami in west Delray Beach is one of the most luxurious homes on the market in the country.

“The Sundara Estate is a contemporary masterpiece that features world-class design with unrivaled amenities, privacy and security,” says Douglas Elliman’s Senada Adžem, an internationally known luxury real estate expert, who listed the property exclusively six weeks ago.

The list price for the fully-furnished home: $27.5 million — and it’s clear why. “The majestic outdoor oasis inspired by the Zen-infused luxury of the Four Seasons Bali perfectly combines the elements of water and fire, and creates a one-of-a-kind setting, complete with a 170,000-gallon saltwater pool, cascading water features, an elevated lounge with an oversized jacuzzi, and poolside cabanas,” Adžem explains of the nearly mega-mansion.

Custom built in 2017, it has widely been called one of the most exquisite properties in the United States and has been featured internationally from CNBC to Forbes magazine.

The estate at 9200 Rockybrook Way is set behind the gates of Stone Creek Ranch — one of the most exclusive communities in South Florida with only 37 ultra-luxury residences. Steven Cohen, the billionaire hedge fund manager, Long Island native and majority owner of the New York Mets, and Gerry P. Smith, CEO of The ODP Corporation, which has banner brands including the Boca Raton-based Office Depot, are counted among its residents. Cohen set a record for that area of unincorporated Palm Beach County, near Boca Raton, when he paid $21.6 million for a 31,000-square–foot waterfront home, The Real Deal reported in 2021. Adžem was also the listing agent in that transaction.

The estate at 9200 Rockybrook Way encompasses 2.67 acres of lakefront living.

All 17,797 square feet of living space, which includes a guest house, is made of the “finest materials, craftsmanship and architectural originality,” according to the listing. The total footprint of the house, including garages and covered spaces, tops out at 29,411 square feet.

Stuart Brenner Architects, a Boca Raton firm, designed the estate, built by AK Building, based in Southern Palm Beach County. Michael Gray Interiors, a nationally published designer with a high-profile clientele in South Florida, oversaw the interior design of the six-bedroom, nine full-bath and two half- bath house.

A home of that size has a dramatic flair, evident from the two-story grand foyer. Windows rise from the floor up 30 feet, while a modern custom acrylic chandelier, inspired after a haute couture ruffled gown to draw the feel of timeless elegance further, Hedges was told, hangs over the center. A floating Thassos-marble staircase with a glass railing leads to the second level.

A Juliette balcony overlooks the living room below, where floor-to-ceiling windows in the double-height space allow for the ultimate view of resort-style outdoor space. A 30-foot-high Carrera gas fireplace is shared between the living room and the private office on the other side. A hidden passageway leads from the office to a cigar lounge, featuring a state-of-the-art air purification system ensuring no smells escape.

A walkway with mother-of-pearl inlay leads to the glamorous primary suite that includes one of the most unique details Behind The Hedges has seen so far — and Adžem’s personal favorite room in the house; the Chanel-inspired closet and sitting area.

Made of white Lucite and acrylic material, high fashion clothing, jewelry, shoes and handbags can be showcased. There is a specific spot for everything — even sunglasses — as well as a movable ladder.

“Everything about this boutique closet radiates luxury — from the moment you walk through the automatic sliding glass doors to the double-height open shelving for all your haute couture — including your designer shoes. It’s every woman’s dream closet!” she says.

Not to be outdone, there is another massive closet, which the former owner called his “Air Jordan room,” as it showcases his vast collection of never-worn Michael Jordan sneakers.

Meanwhile, the oversized primary suite also offers dual bathrooms, a private terrace and even a hidden safe room.

The home also features a state-of-the-art entertainment area totaling more than 4,000 square feet. This includes a theater designed by CinemaTech that seats 20, a game room and “a swanky hotel-inspired bar.”

Doors open to an indoor-outdoor lounge area that features a summer kitchen.

Back inside the home, there is a gourmet Downsview Kitchen, a state-of-the-art custom manufacturer and industry leader, with double islands and glass-enclosed fine china storage, as well as a breakfast room with built-in seating. There is a separate industrial catering kitchen and top-of-the-line appliances throughout.

In addition, a sleek, custom-designed, art-inspired wine cellar with a bizzara tile curvilinear roof, a Terzani chandelier, a Thassos marble floor with a black oak design features illuminated linear shelving for bottle display and the capacity for 1,000 bottles.

A butler’s pantry leads into the dining room, “an artfully designed space with more than $100,000 of imported Terzani lighting fixtures” and backlit onyx on one wall, according to the listing.

The home also boasts a large gym, where you can get in a workout on the Peloton treadmill while staring at the freeform pool, and recover in the sauna or relax in the massage room nearby.

A feng shui master helped to ensure all of the exterior spaces were designed to allow “optimal energy flow.”

The mega pool includes a fire feature in the center and two raised cabanas, one with the hot tub and another with a sitting area, both connected by walkways and a sundeck. Water cascades down back into the pool and custom ambiance lighting is synchronized with the latest audio technology.

A lifesize game of chess adds whimsical flair, while a massive Buddha statue creates a zen space near a gas fire pit just off of the pool area.

A porte cochère leads to “a dream garage” by any car collector’s standards that holds nine vehicles with the option to add additional car lifts to fit more. There is also ample parking outdoors in what is being called a motor court.

The property is also home to a guest house with one bedroom and one bathroom, as well as a small living room, kitchenette and private entrance.

Lastly, there is a lighted tennis court with a viewing pavilion and plenty of privacy thanks to being surrounded by mature landscaping.

The house last sold for $17 million, unfurnished, in January of 2020. The Senada Adžem Team also had the listing.

This article appeared on the cover of Behind The Hedges Palm Beach in December 2022. For more Palm Beach real estate news and features, click here.