Master Craftsman: Christa Wilm of Christa’s South Seashells

Customers noticed the seashell mirrors. “Everybody went kind of nuts,” Wilm says with a laugh, “because seashells were out. Nobody did seashells back then. I started the old seashell thing again,” she says.

She started collecting seashells, eventually buying from estates, and purchasing objects at an auction that she could encrust.

“Each time I would start encrusting something, it sold before it was even finished,” she recalls of the early days. Soon her antique shop was carrying lots of items. “It just started getting bigger and bigger and it grew from there.”

Custom orders followed. One customer wanted a candelabra done and it came out so well she bought some more and “dressed them up.” Bookends, cigar boxes, hurricane lanterns, sconces — she has an eye for how to make the shapes of the seashells fit with the item’s form. About five years ago, she added fine jewelry using seashells to the mix.

The seashells that she normally uses, whether bivalves or univalves, have been collected by divers. “They’re not ones that wash up on the beach, although I love those seashells and I do, when I get a chance, collect some of those and put them in some of my work. Some of the jagged and crusty ones that I have, I love. I’ve seen so many perfect shells over the years now, I like the jagged crusty ones that have the little barnacles growing on them.”

Wilm has developed relationships with a handful of importers. Depending on the project and specifications, she could be using hundreds, if not thousands of shells. She uses a variety of shells — some nautilus shells are as little as four inches, some are 2-feet by 3-feet. Pectens, (a kind of scallop) are great for covering a large space that needs to be flat. Oyster shells are very on- trend now. “In general I like to mix shells. I use a lot of snails, a lot of bivalves. Snails are just beautiful for mirrors and things.”

“Some are the companies that everybody buys from and some of them aren’t. Some of them are quite special and are so kind — they actually help me handpick corals. If I’m doing a job, I often need pairs of things.”

Sadly, half the world’s coral is dead, Wilm explains. Everything imported has to be approved through the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora and the guidelines are strict. When it comes to the corals, for instance, “If I have to, I can tell you from the cradle to the grave where that coral has really been.”