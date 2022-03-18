In either market, Farrell’s attention to detail and level of communication are what set her apart.

“Anyone who has worked with me will tell you I am super ‘Type A,’ detail-oriented and organized,” she says. “I have a defined, successful process, which I continue to modify and improve as the market changes. For both buyers and tenants, as well as landlords and sellers, I adhere to a written, step-by-step process, which focuses heavily on customer service and communication – the cornerstones of my business.”

Without divulging any proprietary information, Farrell’s process is organized with a strict timeline for when and how actions need to occur. One of Farrell’s most impressive, albeit time-consuming, endeavors is the weekly listing update that she gives each of her sellers.

“This report is filled with minutiae other sellers simply are not receiving about their properties,” she says. “I quantify and break down all views and other activity on the seller’s listing.”

“I can see if the weekly views are increasing or decreasing,” Farrell says.

“If the data shows we are getting the exposure we need, but people aren’t taking the second step – viewing the property – or the third step – making an offer – this tells us something has to change.” Usually, the price needs to be lowered.