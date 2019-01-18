Get Everything You Want--in Westhampton Beach

The days are gone, we think, of people sniggering that west of the canal is "not really" the Hamptons. The advantages are so manifest--ridiculously shorter commute from Manhattan, lower prices, just as good amenities--that it's no surprise that prices are inching up there, while being stagnant or dropping east of the canal.

For an example, look at this property, repped by Aimee Martin at Saunders. The owner fell in love with the look and feel of the beach house in the 2013 Diane Keaton and Jack Nicolson romantic comedy, Something's Gotta Give. (She was hardly the only one, from what we hear!) The house used for the exterior shots was at 576 Meadow Lane in Southampton, a property now owned by Jonathan Tisch. The interiors were shot on a sound stage in Los Angeles, but were based on the Hamptons look. The owner of this place designed and decorated the house herself, walking into stores and telling builders, "You know that movie 'Something's Gotta Give'....?"

Well, 576 Meadow Lane sold for $41 million back in 2014. This place is just a bit more reasonable at $4 million! So what do you get for all that, besides the ability to pretend you're dating Jack Nicholson? A 4000 square foot house set on one acre of land, with waterviews. Of course there's a waterside pool and an all weather tennis court. The house, built in 2014, boasts lots of features not seen in older buildings, like FEMA compliance, a three-person elevator, and solar panels. There are 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths, including a spacious ground floor master. Outside, there's spacious covered decks, which are the perfect spot to watch July 4th fireworks. And you're equidistant between ocean beaches and the bustling, cute town of Westhampton Beach. There's nothing to give up here west of the canal.

For more, click here. 38 Library Avenue Extension, Westhampton Beach