STITCH Golf Swings into Palm Beach Gardens

STITCH Golf, Palm Beach Gardens
STITCH Golf has opened one of its first location in Palm Beach Gardens.
Courtesy of STITCH Golf

For golfers, it’s an ace in the hole. STITCH Golf officially opened its first retail store in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The luxury golf brand, inspired by vintage motorsports, features hand-crafted, high-end products with a focus on innovative golf bags, stylish apparel, elevated golf gear and luxe travel bags.

Along with the recent opening of its Inwood Village location in Dallas, Texas, the Palm Beach Gardens store is the company’s first retail location. STITCH Golf has operated online and out of country clubs since it was founded in 2012 in Apex, North Carolina by Brad King and Charlie Burgwyn.

STITCH Golf, Palm Beach Gardens
Inside the Palm Beach Gardens shopCourtesy of STITCH Golf

The Palm Beach Gardens shop offers customers in South Florida the chance to touch, feel and design the Make It Yours, also known as M.I.Y., a new service provided by STITCH. 

The store is located at 11701 Lake Victoria Gardens Avenue, #7112, and is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m.

STITCH Golf, Palm Beach Gardens
Courtesy of STITCH Golf

