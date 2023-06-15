Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Some news from Boca Raton in our continued coverage of the Palm Beach area: An $8 million house trade has set a record for the priciest sale in the prestigious community of Long Lake Estates.

The transaction for 8808 Twin Lake Drive closed on May 31, 2023.

Originally listed for $10 million in November of 2022, the lakefront property experienced a few price drops throughout January and February.

Jeff Miller with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty represented the sellers, who are, according to public records, Ken Rosen and his wife, Lisa Rosen. He is the founder and CEO of Boca Raton-based telecom and broadband services company Infinity Sales Group.

The undisclosed buyer was represented by Aaron Buchbinder with Compass.

The estate, designed by Alexandra Karram and architect Dan Caroll in 2007, features countless amenities, designs, and artistic choices. The bright, open and spacious interior is adorned with tasteful and colorful statement art pieces that truly make it one a of kind, such as the glimmering, teardrop David Willis Glass art installation welcoming residents into the foyer, or the funky, Campbell’s soup hanging light fixtures that illuminate the kitchen.

At 12,414 square feet, the residence includes six bedrooms and nine-and-a-half baths. The kitchen is state-of-the-art with old-fashioned checkered floors yet modern appliances, as well as a walk-in pantry and marble countertops. A gas fireplace is perfect for warm cozy nights spent in the living room, and massive, wide windows provide picturesque natural lighting throughout the home.

The resources and amenities do not end there. The estate also features a contemporary home theater, a walk-in wine room with a 1,200-bottle capacity and a tasting table, a home office with a full bar, a pool table, a fully equipped gym with a breakfast bar and dry sauna, a five-car garage and even an elevator for convenience.

With 300 feet of frontage on the lake, an infinity pool has the perfect water view. There is also a lush lawn surrounding the home.

Also part of the 1.1-acre property is a hot tub featuring mosaic tile, a putting green and a children’s playground — so lots of fun-filled days to be spent on summer days. A gas fireplace and a full BBQ area are ideal for entertaining and spending long summer nights by the lake.

Email [email protected] with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.