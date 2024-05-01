ALINA Phase Two in Boca Raton Nearly 80 Percent Sold

This photo from the ALINA Residences in Boca Raton shows the construction progress during the first quarter of 2024.

The second phase of the ALINA Residences in downtown Boca Raton is close to 80% sold as the project nears completion, the developer announced recently.

El-Ad National Properties, an Elad Group company with a South Florida-based team, says that ALINA 210 and ALINA 220 are in the final stages of construction with $65 million in sales in the first quarter of 2024 alone.

A four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath penthouse that is part of phase two was recently sold. Its last ask was $10 million.

“This has been a strong season for us, and we are excited for phase two residents to enjoy their new home very soon. It is a great milestone to have achieved nearly 80 percent in sales in ALINA’s phase two,” Noam Ziv, CEO of El-Ad National Properties, said in a statement.

ALINA 200, which included 121 residences, was completed in the first phase, was sold out and is occupied. In total, between the three buildings, there are 303 units.

“While our views are beyond compare, buyers appreciate fully finished residences complete with Gaggenau appliances, custom Italian cabinetry, and beautiful porcelain flooring.” El-Ad VP of Sales & Marketing, Candace Jorritsma added. “We are finding savvy buyers are purchasing today and mobilizing their interior designers to work this summer so their personalized ALINA residence is ready for hosting family and friends this coming Season.”

The two nine-story buildings include a variety of floor plans, ranging from one to four bedrooms and 1,400 to more than 5,400 square feet. Some feature dens and private terraces that overlook the iconic Boca Raton golf course.

The units start at approximately $2 million.

ALINA 210, where amenities are exclusive to the 30-unit residents, will see some moving in ahead of schedule this summer, while ALINA 220, which offers 152 residences, is expected to be delivered in late 2024.

All ALINA residents will enjoy the rooftop lap pool with private cabanas and ocean views at ALINA 220. Other amenities include state-of-the-art fitness centers, a studio with a professional-level golf and sports simulator, fire pits, dedicated yoga areas, club rooms, a dog park and more.

