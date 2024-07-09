ALINA: A ‘Close-Knit Community’ of ‘First Ladies’ Forms in Boca Raton

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The campus-like ALINA Residences in Boca Raton have two new buildings coming to town this year, ALINA 210 and ALINA 220 — complete with a four-bed-four-and-a-half-bath Penthouse 910, a premier corner residence with two terraces.

ALINA 210 is expected to be delivered ahead of schedule in summer 2024 and possibly within the next 30 days, followed by ALINA 220 in late 2024, with Douglas Elliman Development Marketing leading the sales.

South Florida-based ​​El-Ad National Properties is the developer of the award-winning, world-class residential destination in the heart of downtown Boca Raton, located at 220 SE Mizner Boulevard.

“ALINA 220 Penthouse 910, part of the ALINA 220 Collection, boasts beautiful sunset and city views of downtown Boca Raton,” says Candace Jorritsma, vice president of sales and marketing for El-Ad National Properties. “With exceptional natural light and luxurious appointments, this penthouse is ideal for a buyer who wants to live the ultimate South Florida luxury lifestyle.”

With 3,477 square feet of indoor living space, this move-in ready penthouse is offered at $5.538 million. The corner residence also boasts extraordinary natural light with almost 11-foot high ceilings. The penthouse’s 546 square feet of outdoor space gives residents gorgeous sunset and city views. With luxe features throughout, the principal suite includes a morning bar, and the spa-inspired principal bathroom features his and her rain showers and a soaking tub.

The penthouse additionally features private elevator access, a grand chef-inspired kitchen outfitted with Italian cabinetry and state-of-the-art Gaggenau appliances.

With a focus on wellness, ALINA 220 provides amenities such as a 75-foot rooftop lap pool, a two-story fitness center with a professional-level golf and sports simulator, spa, an expansive residents lounge and access to over 60,000 square feet of open amenity space including cabanas, day beds, gas grills, fire pits, bocce ball court, putting green, and more. The building will also be accented by indoor and outdoor art installations.

ALINA Residences will comprise three total residential buildings, ALINA 200, ALINA 210 and ALINA 220, with a total of 303 units. Phase one of the ALINA Residences including ALINA 200 broke ground in March 2019 and was completed in March 2021 as a nine-story, 121-unit building and is sold out. The second phase and final phase began in 2023 with two new buildings, ALINA 210 with 30 units and ALINA 220 with 152 units, and is over 80% sold.

The units in the three towers vary from one to four bedrooms, with sizes ranging from 1,400 to over 5,400 square feet. Many include dens and private terraces that provide stunning views of the celebrated Boca Raton golf course. Prices for these luxurious units start at around $2 million and can go up to over $10 million.

Residents of one ALINA building however, are not limited to the amenities of their specific building. The amenities of ALINA 210, which is centrally located within the property, are exclusive to the residents of its 30 units, who also have access to amenities in the other two buildings—ALINA 200 and ALINA 220, the two buildings on either end of the property which share access to each other’s amenities.

Additionally, all residents may enjoy the amenities across the expansive campus of over three acres such as his and her spa facilities with dry saunas, steam rooms, treatment rooms and relaxation rooms, state-of-the-art fitness centers, multiple rooftop swimming pools with private cabanas, fire pits, dedicated yoga areas, exquisitely appointed club rooms, a dog park and more.

“We’ve noticed that the residents at ALINA 200, our first building that we completed, are excited–it’s almost like a bonus for them, because they’re getting a whole new set of amenities, plus the ones they already have,” says Jorritsma.

The open and shared space creates a community or campus-like feel for its residents. “Alina really is a community,” Jorritsma says. “So while there are differences with phase one and phase two and differences between the buildings, there’s also a similarity, because it’s all part of the Alina community.”

Jorritsma shares that a group of ladies formed organically in ALINA 200 and have called themselves “the First Ladies,” a type of connection she expects to continue with the new developments.

“We really have tried to develop Alina as a community, and not just a one-off building, and it’s kind of organically grown that way,” she says. “It’s really developed more as a community. I would say probably close to 30% of our sales in phase two have come through our residents in phase one. They are either purchasing a new unit or they’re referring a family member or a friend, and I think that really speaks well for what we’ve delivered and what we are continuing to deliver.”

Created by the renowned architect Peter Stromberg of Garcia Stromberg and constructed by Moss Construction, ALINA Residences is conveniently nestled between the exclusive The Boca Raton and Southeast Mizner Boulevard. This upscale new development is ideally located within walking distance of downtown Boca Raton’s dining options, art galleries, salons and boutiques. It’s also a quick drive from the city’s famous beaches and pristine parks.

El-Ad National Properties is an Elad Group company with a South Florida-based team. A development team known for their projects in New York and nationwide such as the restoration and conversion of the famed Plaza Hotel, the ALINA Residences is the Group’s first new development from the ground up project, making their mark on the real estate world and the South Florida market.

“If you know Boca, you know it is a pretty close knit community,” says Jorritsma. “And I think Alina has really hit the mark with what luxury living means in Boca Raton.”

