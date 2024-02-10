Boca Raton’s ALINA 210 ‘Powers Up’ Ahead of Summer Move-In

Jay Phillip Parker and Noam Ziv switch the power on the ALINA Residences in Boca Raton on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

El-Ad National Properties and ALINA Residences Boca Raton celebrated a milestone this week as the power was turned on at its newest building the ALINA 210. Residents will start to move into the units, currently still under construction, this summer.

Already an award-winning, world-class residential address in downtown Boca Raton, the ALINA Residences are in the midst of the second and final phase of the larger project. ALINA 200 was completed in the first phase and all 121 units are fully occupied. ALINA 210 and 220, two nine-story buildings, are more than 70% sold. While ALINA 210 will be completed first, ALINA 220 is expected to be finished later this year.

“We are pleased to continue toward delivering ALINA Residences 210 ahead of schedule,” said Noam Ziv, CEO of El-Ad National Properties, an Elad Group company with a South Florida-based team.

Construction preview tours are available for scheduling with Douglas Elliman, which has the exclusive listing.

Ziv got the ceremonial honors of turning on the power Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, along with Jay Phillip Parker, Douglas Elliman Florida Region CEO and President of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing in Florida.

“By turning on the permanent electricity in February 2024, we are happy to progress even further to having ALINA 210 residents move in during summer 2024. The entire ALINA project will be completed in late 2024,” Ziv said.

The units are priced from approximately $2 million to more than $10 million.

“We continue to experience significant demand for ALINA Residences as Boca Raton continues to transform and grow in popularity amongst a broad spectrum of prospective buyers,” said Parker. “Palm Beach County is a hot market for high-net-worth individuals, and ALINA offers the ultimate South Florida lifestyle.”

ALINA 210’s 30 units are being delivered ahead of schedule. The flooring is almost laid down and will be followed soon by the installation of Italian cabinets and Gaggenau appliances. In February, an amenity deck hardscape next to The Boca Raton golf course will be installed.

An elaborate Italian art mosaic tile is planned for the spa, which will include a sauna, steam room and the ability for residents to create a personalized thermal circuit. The two-story lobby will include hand-cut walnut sculptural walls and an 11-foot wide by over 17-foot high installation by Plant the Future, a Miami-based award-winning Biophilic Art Studio founded in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District.

The amenities at ALINA 210 are exclusive to the 30 residents.

However, all ALINA residents can enjoy the rooftop lap pool with private cabanas and ocean views at ALINA 220. Other amenities include state-of-the-art fitness centers, a studio with a professional-level golf and sports simulator, fire pits, dedicated yoga areas, club rooms, a dog park and more.

The ALINA is located between the golf course and Southeast Mizner Boulevard, within walking distance to Boca Raton’s restaurants, art galleries, and shops, as well as Mizner Park Amphitheater and the Boca Raton Museum of Art.

For more on Palm Beach area real estate, click here.