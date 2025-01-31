The Gables at Westhampton Beach: Classic Hamptons Elegance Meets Modern Luxury

A rendering of the The Gables at Westhampton Beach, which recently launched sales.

The Gables at Westhampton Beach, new luxurious condominiums with top-tier amenities being built at the gateway to the village, are now available close to one of the most desirable areas in the Hamptons.

While similar condo communities further east are selling for double the price, The Gables at Westhampton Beach are being offered between

$1,349,000 and $1,825,000.

“Any brand new construction under $2 million. is rare in the Hamptons,” says Nicole Weiss of the Morabito Weiss Team at Compass, which is representing sales at the project exclusively.

The two-story townhomes, spread throughout 17 structures with Hardi Board shingled siding, blend classic Hamptons elegance with modern allure.

Each of the 45 units offers two bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths ranging from 1,667 square feet to 2,197 square feet above grade.

“Located right in the heart of the Westhampton Beach community, less than 1.5 miles from Main Street, offers access to a vibrant array of restaurants, weekend markets and fairs, retail stores and coffee shops,” Weiss says of the ideal location just off Montauk Highway.

The development at 12 Depot Road, which is to be named Pearl Way, is also about 2.5 miles from the famed Rogers Beach and half a mile from Westhampton’s train station, making it convenient for commuters or seasonal residents.

Sophisticated Open Floor Plan

“Each residence at The Gables brings its own unique touch to Hamptons elegance,” according to the listing information, adding, “Carefully curated to reflect the refined aesthetic of Westhampton Beach, our selection of townhomes offer a range of designs that exude sophistication.”

Construction at The Gables began in the spring of 2024 and sales kicked off in December. The first phase of construction is estimated for completion by summer 2025 and the entire project should wrap up at the end of the year.

Once complete, each condo will feature a well-thought-out open floor plan with wide plank white oak floors, a gas fireplace, quality craftsmanship, such as seven-foot solid doors and crown moldings, along with high-end materials, according to Weiss.

The modern kitchens, which overlook the living space, offer quartz countertops, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances and Porcelanosa millwork and tile.

Both en suite bedrooms in each unit are spacious and elegantly appointed. The primary suite boasts an oversized bathroom with Porselanosa natural wood floating double vanities and an expansive walk-in closet.

Upgrades are available at reasonable prices. Possible upgrades include a center island with a waterfall edge, California closets, lighting, and built-ins around the fireplace, just to name a few.

While each unit varies in size and layout, there are two free-standing premium units boasting 19-foot ceilings. The seamlessly connected kitchen and great room include a dining area with glass sliders that open to a covered patio. In addition to the primary en suite, the first floor includes a laundry room, a half bath, and a private garage.

Upstairs, there is another spacious en suite bedroom and additional loft space that overlooks the great room and kitchen below, perfect for an office space or sitting area.

Other layouts are available that offer a den and a study area.

“There is something for everyone’s lifestyle,” Morabito adds.

Exceptional Amenities

The Gables features a clubhouse with plenty of bells and whistles both indoors and out. Residents will be able to walk over to their very own state-of-the-art gym with Peloton bikes and treadmills, free weights and a private training room/yoga studio. They can hold a private party at the clubhouse to make use of the kitchen equipped with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances and Porcelanosa finishes or gather for a cozy night by the oversized gas fireplace under a vaulted ceiling in the indoor lounge.

Outside, there is a covered patio overlooking the heated swimming pool, an outdoor gas fireplace and a custom-built Wolf outdoor grilling station for summer fun.

In the Village of Westhampton Beach, residents enjoy easy access to ocean beaches, world-class golf, high-end shops and restaurants and the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center.

The village is also growing. The old Westhampton movie theater has been under renovation and will reopen soon, while a Starbucks and a Citarella will both debut.

Attention to Detail

The Morabito Weiss Team first met with the developers in June 2024 as they broke ground on construction. They signed to exclusively represent the project in November 2024.

Known to be top performers, particularly in the Westhampton Beach area, they have hit the ground running with The Gables at Westhampton Beach.

The Morabito Weiss Team at Compass was founded in December 2019. Over the past five years, the partnership has yielded close to $200 million in sales. Each year, the team has been named to Real Trend’s Best Real Estate Professionals list.

Morabito has worked in real estate for 16 years, selling high-end properties as the leader of his previous team. Before he got involved with real estate he owned and operated a successful contracting business.

A Westhampton Beach High School graduate, Weiss had owned and operated a fitness and nutrition business after receiving a bachelor of science in kinesiology and a master’s in nutrition. Her experience in business, marketing and advertising segwayed well into real estate after she joined a top team in the Hamptons in 2016.

“We are committed to delivering attentive, communicative and personalized service at every stage of the real estate journey,” says Weiss. “Whether clients are ready to buy or sell now, or are considering their options for the future, we prioritize building strong relationships and providing exceptional support tailored to their individual needs.”

The complete terms are in an Offering Plan available from the Co-Sponsors. File No. CD24-0090. All photos are artist renderings. More information can be found at thegableswhb.com

This article appeared as the cover story for the February 2025 issue of Behind The Hedges Powered by the Long Island Press.