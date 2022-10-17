Gurney’s Montauk Resort Recognized as a Top Resort

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa has been recognized as one of the top resorts in the Northeast in Condé Nast Traveler‘s annual Readers’ Choice Awards. The iconic Hamptons resort came in sixteenth place.

More than 240,000 readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences in what Gurney’s calls “the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.”

“It is a great honor to be rated among some of the best hotels in the Northeast by this highly regarded industry award,” says Michael Nenner, the executive vice president of Gurney’s Resorts. “This esteemed accolade is a testament to our team’s dedication to delivering an unparalleled resort lifestyle that hotel guests, visitors and locals alike can enjoy.”

Gurney’s Montauk has long been a top spa destination in the Northeast, but the recently completed $16 million renovation that centered around holistic wellness, innovation and sustainability has taken luxury at Gurney’s to a whole new level. The reimagined Seawater Spa, a 30,000-square-foot space with views of the Atlantic Ocean, opened its doors on May 16, 2022.

The resort offers 158 rooms, suites and beachfront cottages and four casual and fine dining restaurants along a 2,000-foot stretch of private beach.

The 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards are being celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler.

