Iconic Gurney’s Montauk Unveils New Seawater Spa

Nothing spells relaxation better than a getaway to Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa. At the sheer utterance of the name, take a deep breath and just feel the stress melt away.

Gurney’s Montauk has long been a top Northeast spa destination, but now luxury is being taken to a whole new level. Thanks to an extensive $16 million renovation centered around holistic wellness, innovation and sustainability, the reimagined Seawater Spa opened its doors on May 16.

The 30,000-square-foot space is a complete wellness oasis, right on the Atlantic Ocean.

“The main design objective of the entire facility was to ensure that all parts of the structure complement the spa’s unique and picturesque waterfront location,” says Michael Nenner, Executive Vice President at Gurney’s Resorts. “At Gurney’s, we’ve always been known as an iconic seaside getaway, so this was an important element for us to bring to the spa experience as well.”

Gurney’s long-touted ocean-fed saltwater pool in North America remains, with a facelift, the predominant feature and there are even more luxurious amenities to complement the spa than ever before, as well as an event space.

With certainty, you will want to dip your toe in one of these Roman-style bathhouse experiences: the caldarium, the thermae baths and a dual frigidarium — all with direct ocean views.

“To further underscore the connection to the ocean, all the pools and bodies of water also have a custom-designed infinity drain that blurs the edge between the ocean and spa water,” Nenner explains.

Newly designed treatment rooms, featuring indoor/outdoor space overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, offer chromotherapy, hydrotherapy and full-body treatments. The facilities offer co-ed relaxation areas and eucalyptus oil-infused aromatherapy steam rooms, plus a sauna. There is even a salt room.

Indoor/outdoor wellness spaces include a fitness center featuring state-of-the-art cardio and weight equipment, such as Peloton and Technogym, and dedicated space for cardio and strength training.

“Between these new offerings, we are confident that this renovation not only sets us apart but really cements our status as one of the United States’ top wellness destinations,” Nenner says.

“The new facilities and treatments available not only elevate the level of wellness experience available out on the East End, but also help to cement the Hamptons as a true year-round wellness oasis, not just a beach destination,” he adds.

As Gurney’s Montauk unveils its new spa, it is also offering three new memberships for guests and nearby residents alike: Resort; Spa; and All-Access, which includes exclusive access to the Beach Club, concierge services, and the year-round seawater spa.

New spa members also receive one-on-one fitness coaching and wellness classes and curated spa treatments. Memberships start at $17,500.

“After the challenges of the past year we’ve learned how important prioritizing wellness is, and we are happy to bring this completely new and elevated experience to the Hamptons,” George Filopoulos, the owner of Gurney’s Resorts, says in a statement.

“Whether visiting for a full wellness reset or looking to incorporate health, fitness and beauty into a beach vacation or winter getaway, our guests will find a wide array of amenities and activities at our new Seawater Spa.”

Alonso Designs, the team behind Manhattan’s noted spa Aire Ancient Baths, designed the building. Inspiration for the spa’s interior, with natural tones and materials, came from the resort’s beachfront location and promises “to evoke a sense of calm, with design elements specifically chosen to help drive attention to the stunning views the building offers,” a statement says.

The renovation, which took place over two years, was completed with sustainability at the forefront. Gurney’s is committed to lessening its impact on the environment, by maximizing efficiency and reducing its overall environmental footprint. Environmentally friendly and energy-efficient mechanical and water treatment systems were installed.

For instance, filters that reduce water waste are being utilized and the resort has implemented the use of UV light to limit the need for harmful chemicals. The pool’s new filtration systems efficiently purify water, as well.

Part of the renovation includes new event space. The Spa Deck, available for weddings and large events, sits on the Seawater Spa’s rooftop offering unobstructed panoramic ocean views and complete privacy.

Treatments and products being offered are from some of the industry’s top practitioners. Brands featured within the spa include luxury skincare brand Biologique Recherche, Voya, an organic seaweed skincare and body care brand, and OSEA, a cruelty-free clean beauty brand that uses organic ingredients sourced from the sea.

Spa-goers can choose from a menu of facial and skincare treatments, plus body wraps and massages, from Dr. Dennis Gross, a nationally recognized dermatologic and cosmetic specialist. Booking certain treatments also comes with access to the pools and bathhouse facilities.

The relaxation doesn’t have to stop in Montauk. Gurney’s Resorts are now located in three other locations, with Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina in Montauk being the closest. There is also Gurney’s Newport Resort & Spa in Rhode Island, and the most recent addition, Sanctuary Camelback Mountain in Scottsdale, Arizona, which is undergoing a renovation this summer.

This article appeared in the Memorial Day 2022 issue of Behind The Hedges. Read the full digital version of the magazine here.