Behind The Hedges Seeking Interns for 2021

Dan’s Papers is seeking interns to work in the editorial department of the largest media outlet in the Hamptons and on the North Fork for 2021 — including for Behind The Hedges.

For six decades, Dan’s Papers has been a beloved East End institution, providing news, arts, food and lifestyle content for its readers.

Dan’s Papers is owned by Bayside-based Schneps Media, one of the largest local news chains in New York State with more than 70 newspapers and websites across Long Island, New York City, Westchester, and Philadelphia. Sister publications include the Queens Courier, The Brooklyn Paper, The Bronx Times, and many more.

Interns at Dan’s Papers will get hands-on experience working with seasoned professionals. They will research, report, and write content for the weekly print publication, as well as the daily websites. For Behind The Hedges, an interest in real estate, construction and/or design is a plus.

Summer internships run from May to August and fall internships are open September to December. Applicants should be college students majoring in English, journalism, or communications. Experience writing for a school newspaper is encouraged, but not required.

Applicants can email their resume, cover letter and writing sample to Behind The Hedges’ Editor in Chief, Taylor K. Vecsey, at tvecsey@danspapers.com.