Hamptons Home Boasts Enviable Outdoor Kitchen, Dining Area

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

With summer well underway, it’s all about dining al fresco (just ask our Hamptons agent in a recent Real Estate Roundtable).

A Bridgehampton home on the market for $14.75 million has one of the most amazing outdoor kitchens and dining areas we’ve seen as of late.

We’ll get to the impressive home at 914 Ocean Road in a moment, but the outdoor amenities deserve to take the center stage first.

“Outside, there are so many opportunities for recreation and entertaining,” says William Wolff of Douglas Elliman, who is co-listing the home with Robin Bender. “An incredible outdoor kitchen is done in travertine, mahogany and stainless steel and includes a BBQ, pizza oven, refrigerator, wine refrigerator, and dual cooktop burners.”

The kitchen and the adjacent dining area sit under a white pergola complete with above lighting. A long table seats 12.

The listing agents estimate that approximately $250,000 was put into making this space top-notch.

The 2.15-acre grounds, which includes mature specimen trees and plantings, include a heated gunite pool, spa and 1,500-square-foot, multi-level pool house, plus an enclosed outdoor shower. There is also a Hydro Har-Tru tennis court and a playground to keep children busy.

“This gorgeous estate is in a most coveted location, in close proximity to all the best the Hamptons has to offer,” Wolff says. “You can actually hear the ocean, just a half mile away, and Ocean Road Beach is one of the most desirable beaches in the Hamptons. You’re also near to the sought-after Bridgehampton Tennis and Surf Club.”

Wolff adds, “At over two acres, with an expansive lawn, just the land value of this property alone presents an incredible opportunity in the market.”

Meanwhile, the 7,000-square-foot home was custom built in 2007. The home begins with an entry way that includes a window seat. “Walls of glass bring in plenty of natural light, and gallery-style walls are perfect for displaying art,” Wolff says.

The living room boasts a cathedral ceiling with exposed beams, built-in shelves and a wood-burning fireplace. Light pours in through a wall of glass and doors that lead out to the patio, as do the doors from the adjacent dining room.

The large chef’s kitchen features a center island and a peninsula with counter seating, high-end stainless appliances, including a wine refrigerator and double wall ovens.

There are seven bedrooms and five full bathrooms, as well as one half-bath.

Most of the bedrooms offer access to an expansive outdoor deck that overlooks the backyard and pool. That includes the primary suite which has doors on two sides of the room. The en suite bathroom offers a walk-in shower, dual vanities and a standalone tub.

The back side of the pool house provides a two-car garage.

“This special home, in this perfect location, is not to be missed!,” Wolff adds.

The home was originally asking $16,950,00.

[Listing: 914 Ocean Road, Bridgehampton | Broker: William Wolff and Robin Bender, Douglas Elliman] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.