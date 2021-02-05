Open Houses: Modern Noyac Home With High-End Amenities on Private Two Acres

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A modern home in Noyac is just one of the open houses slated for the first weekend in February. So before you football fanatics are caught up on Sunday, head over and check it out.

The seven-bedroom, six-and-a-half bath house at 2828 Deerfield Road exudes style and privacy, says Douglas Elliman’s Enzo Morabito, the listing agent who has priced it at $3.375 million. A new entry with electronic gates welcomes you to the meticulously maintained 2.2-acre property. In addition to the 5,000-square-foot house, there is also a pool, pool house with its own full bath and sauna and all-weather tennis court.

Originally built in 1988, the home underwent a major renovation in 2014 and offers high-end amenities. The open floor plan starts with a grand foyer with views of the lush backyard through walls of windows. There is a Scavolini designer kitchen, living room with double-height ceiling and fireplace, open dining area and a den with fireplace.

An open house will be held on Saturday, February 6, and Sunday, February 7, from 11 am. to 1 p.m.

Here are the other open houses happening this weekend:

Castello di Borghese, 4782 Alvah’s Lane, Cutchogue

Price: $3.69 million

Broker: Joseph DiVello, Century 21 Albertson Realty

Saturday, February 6, by appointment only

24 Squires Path, East Hampton

Price: $1.75 million

Broker: Ray Lord, Andrey Trigubovich, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, February 6, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sunday, February 7, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

570 Route 114, East Hampton

Price: $2.995 million

Brokers: Sarah Ferguson and Juliana Frei Dual Lic., Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, February 6, 12 – 1 p.m., and Sunday, February 7, 12 – 1 p.m.

131 Flying Point Road, Water Mill

Price: $4.995 million (also available for pre-construction at $8.995 million)

Brokers: Christopher Burnside, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, February 6, 12 – 2 p.m.

3 Clairedale Drive, Hampton Bays

Price: $869,000

Broker: Brenda Giufurta, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, February 6, 1 – 3 p.m.

