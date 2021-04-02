Open Houses: Check Out This 12,600-Square-Foot Home in the Grace Estates

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

With Easter weekend there are limited open houses slated for the South Fork this weekend.

On Saturday, there is a chance to check out a private waterfront home in East Hampton’s Grace Estates, listed for $8.5 million with Michael Daly and Matthew Spratford of Douglas Elliman.

This 12,600-square-foot home at 12 North Bay Lane is set on two acres with a pool, spa and beach views to Sag Harbor, Shelter Island and beyond. The “expertly crafted and richly decorated” home offers six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and three half baths.

An open house will be held on Saturday, April 3, from 12 to 2 p.m.

Check out some other open houses happening in the Hamptons this weekend:

21 Goodwood Rd, North Haven

Price: $2.995 million

Broker: Mary Anne Fusco, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, April 3, 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

25 Crooked Highway, East Hampton

Price: $3.725 million (recently reduced)

Broker: Jennifer Friedberg, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, April 3, 12 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

Click here to read more about this house in Behind The Hedges

4 Seabreeze Lane, Amagansett

Price: $3.95 million

Broker: Noel Mason of Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, April 3, 12:30 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

4 Copeces Ln, Springs

Price: $2.995 million

Broker: Erin Hand, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, April 3, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

6 Banks Court, East Hampton

Price: $1.35 million

Brokers: Ray Lord, Nikola Cejic, and Andrey Trigubovich, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, April 3, 1:30 p.m. – 3;30 p.m.

See it here ->