Open Houses: Check Out This 12,600-Square-Foot Home in the Grace Estates

With Easter weekend there are limited open houses slated for the South Fork this weekend.
On Saturday, there is a chance to check out a private waterfront home in East Hampton’s Grace Estates, listed for $8.5 million with Michael Daly and Matthew Spratford of Douglas Elliman.
This 12,600-square-foot home at 12 North Bay Lane is set on two acres with a pool, spa and beach views to Sag Harbor, Shelter Island and beyond. The “expertly crafted and richly decorated” home offers six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and three half baths.
An open house will be held on Saturday, April 3, from 12 to 2 p.m.
Check out some other open houses happening in the Hamptons this weekend:
21 Goodwood Rd, North Haven
Price: $2.995 million
Broker: Mary Anne Fusco, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, April 3, 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
25 Crooked Highway, East Hampton
Price: $3.725 million (recently reduced)
Broker: Jennifer Friedberg, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, April 3, 12 – 3 p.m.
4 Seabreeze Lane, Amagansett
Price: $3.95 million
Broker: Noel Mason of Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, April 3, 12:30 – 2 p.m.
4 Copeces Ln, Springs
Price: $2.995 million
Broker: Erin Hand, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, April 3, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
6 Banks Court, East Hampton
Price: $1.35 million
Brokers: Ray Lord, Nikola Cejic, and Andrey Trigubovich, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, April 3, 1:30 p.m. – 3;30 p.m.
