Enjoy the Outdoors With a Southampton Home Among Others Being Shown This Weekend

Cooler weather is coming to the Hamptons, but you won’t be confined to the indoors with this outdoor savvy home, one of the many being shown over the holiday weekend.

This five-bedroom, seven-bathroom property is located at 38 Woodland Farm Road in Southampton. It is on the market for $4.85 million, represented by Nancy C. McGann and Emily J. King of Town & Country Real Estate.

The 6,700-square-foot interior include a living room with a fireplace, eat-in kitchen, dining room, mud room, finished basement with an exercise room and a two-car garage with a bonus room/office.

The exterior of the 2.14-acre property will provide for buyers for most of the seasons. Outdoor amenities include a sport court, a large deck and a salt water pool with a spa. Plus, there is a pavilion with everything outdoor entertainers could need including a living room area, flat-screen TV, a chef’s kitchen with black granite counter tops, a dining area, pantry and Sonos sound system. With ceiling heaters, the pavilion is functional for the majority of the year.

The home is being shown Saturday, October 9, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Other open houses this weekend:



149 Majors Path, North Sea

Price: $2.195 million

Broker: Jennifer L. Wisner, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, October 9, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

18 Beach Plum Drive, Montauk

Price: $1.495 million

Broker: James X. Angelidis, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, October 9, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

97 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton (townhouse)

Price: $2.695 million

Broker: Ritchey Howe, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 9, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

20 Hamilton Drive, Montauk

Price: $8.95 million

Brokers: Susan Ceslow and Joseph Van Asco, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, October 9, and Sunday, October 10, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

205 Waterhole Road, Springs

Price: $1.65 million

Broker: Kristin Corwin, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 9, and Sunday, October 10, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

7 Hannah’s Court, North Sea

Price: $4.95 million

Broker: Aleksandrina Penkova, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, October 9, 12 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

228 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach

Price: $1.15 million

Broker: Peggy Kisla, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, October 9, 1 – 3 p.m. and Sunday, October 10, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

55 Longwoods Lane, Springs

Price: $1.649 million

Broker: Michael Petersohn and Crisrina Matos, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, October 9, 1:30 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

165 Hampton Street, Sag Harbor Village

Price: $1.995 million

Brokers: Michael Daly and Andrew Liebhafsky, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, October 9, 2 – 4 p.m.

See it here ->

36 Ancient Highway, Northwest Woods, East Hampton

Price: $2.65 million

Broker: Clare Kirwan, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, October 9, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

See it here ->

130 West Lake Drive, Southold

Price: $1.779 million

Brokers: Kenneth Poliwoda and Barbara Poliwoda, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, October 10, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->