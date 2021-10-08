Enjoy the Outdoors With a Southampton Home Among Others Being Shown This Weekend

Cooler weather is coming to the Hamptons, but you won’t be confined to the indoors with this outdoor savvy home, one of the many being shown over the holiday weekend.
This five-bedroom, seven-bathroom property is located at 38 Woodland Farm Road in Southampton. It is on the market for $4.85 million, represented by Nancy C. McGann and Emily J. King of Town & Country Real Estate.
The 6,700-square-foot interior include a living room with a fireplace, eat-in kitchen, dining room, mud room, finished basement with an exercise room and a two-car garage with a bonus room/office.
The exterior of the 2.14-acre property will provide for buyers for most of the seasons. Outdoor amenities include a sport court, a large deck and a salt water pool with a spa. Plus, there is a pavilion with everything outdoor entertainers could need including a living room area, flat-screen TV, a chef’s kitchen with black granite counter tops, a dining area, pantry and Sonos sound system. With ceiling heaters, the pavilion is functional for the majority of the year.
The home is being shown Saturday, October 9, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Other open houses this weekend:
149 Majors Path, North Sea
Price: $2.195 million
Broker: Jennifer L. Wisner, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, October 9, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
See it here ->
18 Beach Plum Drive, Montauk
Price: $1.495 million
Broker: James X. Angelidis, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, October 9, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
97 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton (townhouse)
Price: $2.695 million
Broker: Ritchey Howe, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 9, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->
20 Hamilton Drive, Montauk
Price: $8.95 million
Brokers: Susan Ceslow and Joseph Van Asco, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 9, and Sunday, October 10, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
205 Waterhole Road, Springs
Price: $1.65 million
Broker: Kristin Corwin, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 9, and Sunday, October 10, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
7 Hannah’s Court, North Sea
Price: $4.95 million
Broker: Aleksandrina Penkova, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 9, 12 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->
228 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach
Price: $1.15 million
Broker: Peggy Kisla, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, October 9, 1 – 3 p.m. and Sunday, October 10, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
55 Longwoods Lane, Springs
Price: $1.649 million
Broker: Michael Petersohn and Crisrina Matos, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, October 9, 1:30 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->
165 Hampton Street, Sag Harbor Village
Price: $1.995 million
Brokers: Michael Daly and Andrew Liebhafsky, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 9, 2 – 4 p.m.
See it here ->
36 Ancient Highway, Northwest Woods, East Hampton
Price: $2.65 million
Broker: Clare Kirwan, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 9, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.
See it here ->
130 West Lake Drive, Southold
Price: $1.779 million
Brokers: Kenneth Poliwoda and Barbara Poliwoda, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, October 10, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->