Open Houses: An Invitation to Squirrel Hall, Now Priced at $1.795 Million

The Springs house affectionately named Squirrel Hall, a place with a rich history tied to East Hampton’s artist colony, will host an open house this weekend.

Available for the first time in 60 years, 852 Springs Fireplace Road went on the market in November for $2.475 million, but was recently reduced to $1.795 million. The rustic compound, which sits on 2.39 acres and dates to the 1800s, includes a shingled, four-bedroom, three-bath main house and a saltbox barn.

For four years in the 1950s, it was the home and art studio of Conrad Marca-Relli, a member of the first generation of abstract expressionist painters, and its location at 852 Springs Fireplace Road put it, at the time, right next door to Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner’s home and studio. The two properties are no longer adjacent, as a lot was carved out in between later.

Marilyn Monroe and her then-husband, the playwright Arthur Miller, who married in 1956, once rented the home as well, according to the current owner.

While updated and added onto through the years, the 3,000-square-foot house remains a throwback of sorts to a time when Springs was an artist colony and homes were simpler. The living room has exposed barn beams (a large bedroom on the second floor also features exposed barn beams) with a skylight above, a brick fireplace, and clerestory windows with stairs leading to an ensuite master bedroom overlooking the meadow and preserve in the rear of the property that lead to Accabonac Harbor.

Sotheby’s International Realty’s Jenny Landey and Ethan Dayton are representing the sellers. An open house will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

