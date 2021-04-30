Two Homes on One East Hampton Property Lists at $1.495 Million

Not far from East Hampton Village, there is a unique opportunity to purchase a property with two legal residences on it.

The .63 of an acre parcel at 86 Oak View Highway includes a spacious main home with two bedrooms and two full baths, as well as a two-bedroom, one bath cottage, all for $1.495 million. Mary Ellen McGuire of Brown Harris Stevens has the listing.

The main home offers an open-concept kitchen, living room with a fireplace and cathedral ceilings, a dining area and a covered porch. The cottage also holds a living room and kitchen, plus an enclosed front porch and a full basement. McGuire says there is room for a pool.

The property offers lots of opportunities and should definitely be on your list of open houses to see this weekend. Stop by on Sunday, May 2, between noon and 2 p.m.