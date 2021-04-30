Two Homes on One East Hampton Property Lists at $1.495 Million

Not far from East Hampton Village, there is a unique opportunity to purchase a property with two legal residences on it.
The .63 of an acre parcel at 86 Oak View Highway includes a spacious main home with two bedrooms and two full baths, as well as a two-bedroom, one bath cottage, all for $1.495 million. Mary Ellen McGuire of Brown Harris Stevens has the listing.
The main home offers an open-concept kitchen, living room with a fireplace and cathedral ceilings, a dining area and a covered porch. The cottage also holds a living room and kitchen, plus an enclosed front porch and a full basement. McGuire says there is room for a pool.
The property offers lots of opportunities and should definitely be on your list of open houses to see this weekend. Stop by on Sunday, May 2, between noon and 2 p.m.
Here are some other open houses happening this weekend:
361 Noyac Path, Water Mill
Price: $3.995 million
Broker: Michael Petersohn and Cristina Matos, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, May 1, 11 – 1 p.m.
33 Osborne Lane, East Hampton
Price: $4.995 million
Broker: Tania Deighton, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, May 1, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
266 North Main Street, Southampton
Price: $4.995 million
Broker: Christopher J. Burnside, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, May 1, 12 – 2 p.m.
3 Shinnecock Road, East Quogue
Price: $3.499 million
Brokers: Constance Porto and Anne Marie Francavilla, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, May 1, 12 – 2 p.m.
67 Edward’s Hole Road, East Hampton
Price: $1.25 million
Broker: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, May 1, 12 – 2 p.m.
15 North Pass Road, East Hampton
Price: $1.599 million
Brokers: James Keogh, Justin Agnello, Hara Kang of The Atlantic Team, Douglas Elliman,
Saturday, May 1, 12 – 3 p.m.
156 Maggie Drive, East Quogue
Price: $1.795 million
Broker: Albert Weinschenk and Mark Arnstein, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, May 1, 1 – 2 p.m., and Sunday, May 2, 12 – 2 p.m.
28 Barclay Drive, North Haven
Price: $4.295 million
Broker: Korine M. Konzet, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, May 1, 1 – 3 p.m.
132 Becky’s Path, Bridgehampton
Price: $1.999 million
Broker: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, May 1, 1 – 3 p.m.
20 Hamilton Drive, Montauk
Price: $7.95 million
Broker: Joe Van Asco and Susan Ceslow, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, May 2, 12 – 2 p.m.
