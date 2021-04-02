Southampton Estate Asking $145 Million Now In Contract Setting New Hamptons Record

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Jule Pond, an estate in Southampton set on 42 acres with waterfront on three sides and unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean and Mecox Bay, has landed a buyer. The last ask: A staggering $145 million.

Bespoke Real Estate, which says it represented both the buyer and seller, announced the deal on Thursday, touting it as “the highest price achieved for a single property in the Hamptons’ history.”

While hedge fund manager Barry Rosenstein paid $147 million for contiguous properties on East Hampton’s Further Lane in 2014, the Jule Pond transaction, once it closes, would be the highest paid price for a single property.

No word yet on who the June Pond buyer is.

The seller is Brenda Earl, a former partner at the equity fund Zweig-Dimenna. The New York Post reported that she paid approximately $22 million for it in 2002. The property first went on the market for $175 million in 2017.

Jule Pond is set back from the ocean, but is considered to have the largest ocean frontage on the South Fork with 1,286 linear feet on the Atlantic.

The home at 90 Jule Pond Drive was originally built in 1957 by Henry Ford II, then the president of the Ford Motor Company, and his first wife first wife, Anne McDonnell. Their then 235-acre estate known as Fordune.

The 20,000-square-foot stucco home was renovated in 2008 and offers 12 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

Just as the first quarter of 2021 draws to a close, Bespoke has already set records. In addition to the Jule Pond transaction, Bespoke also put Wainscott’s Burnt Point in contract. The 25,000-square-foot mansion, which belongs to billionaire former pharmaceuticals entrepreneur Stewart Rahr, was most recently listed at $56 million. When the deal closes, Bespoke says it will achieve the highest price for non-ocean waterfront.

“These transactions, coupled with the momentum we have seen across all luxury markets, signify what we expect to be the new wave of luxury purchases,” Bespoke posted on social media.

Still available on the ultra high-end real estate market is Mylestone at Meadow Lane, an eight-acre estate with views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Shinnecock Bay from the 15,000-square-foot modern Tudor-style house, that Bespoke listed earlier this year for $175 million.

Bespoke also is trying to sell embattled education entrepreneur Chris Whittle’s estate at 90 and 100 Briar Patch Road in East Hampton, listed at $95 million.