Hedges Index: Celebrating 65

Lari Lane, Shelter Island Heights, Photo: Town & Country Real Estate

Behind the Hedges magazine is approaching its 65th issue, which warrants something of a celebration. The number 65 holds significance for being the age often regarded as the threshold into seniorhood and the age when many Americans consider retiring and enjoying the fruits of their many years of labor. A couple's 65th wedding anniversary is the blue sapphire anniversary, which mirrors Queen Elizabeth II's Sapphire Jubilee, marking the 65th anniversary of her reign. In the spirit of 65 celebrations, we look to the luxurious Hamptons and North Fork to find more occurrences of this sagely number.

Days from the Fourth of July to Labor Day 2020: 65

Zip code of Shelter Island Heights: 11965

Estimated median value of owner-occupied housing units in Southold Town: $565,200

Median home price in Water Mill: $2,965,000 (rounded)

Estimated median household income in New Suffolk and Tuckahoe: $65,000 (rounded)

Estimated median earnings for men living in Springs, Sag Harbor and Shelter Island: $65,000 (More than $70,000 for women, both rounded)

Total retail sales in Westhampton Beach in 2012: $65,302

Price of single ice cream cone from The Fudge Company's three Hamptons locations in 1979: 65¢

Average population density of North Sea: 265 people per square mile, living in 3,265 housing units

Last recorded population of Amagansett: 1,165 in 2010

Percentage of East Hampton Town residents age 65 and over: 26.5%

Total area of Sagaponack: 4.65 square miles

Listing price of a three-bedroom Springs ranch on 1 1/2 acres with a private beach in 1978: $65,000