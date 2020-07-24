Hedges Index: Lucky Number Seven

Photo: Martin Parker/123rf

The number seven is widely regarded as the luckiest number of all. There are seven days of the week, seven colors in the rainbow, seven notes in a music scale, seven continents on Earth with seven seas to be sailed--the list goes on. As we head into the final week of the seventh month of the year, we celebrate this double Mersenne prime number in the Hamptons and on the North Fork, and hope it brings us all a bit of good fortune.

Number of New York State park beaches on the East End 7

Number of incorporated villages in Southampton Town 7

Number of wineries in Peconic 7

Number of Westhampton Dunes households reported in the 2000 census 7 (now 28)

Miles of shoreline in East Hampton Town 70

Estimated number of Shelter Island Heights cottages built in the 1970s 70

Estimated time to drive from Rogers Beach in Westhampton Beach to Indian Wells Beach in Amagansett 70 minutes

Rate of Southampton Town owner-occupied housing units from 2014-2018 77.7%

Miles to drive from Montauk Point Lighthouse to Orient Point Lighthouse without the ferry 77 (45 miles with ferry)

Number of 7th Streets on the East End 4

Listing price of a seven-bedroom Bridgehampton home on Montauk Highway in 1977 $150,000

Year that Margot at the Wedding, filmed in Hampton Bays, was released 2007