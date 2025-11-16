How to Host a Memorable Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a cherished holiday across much of North America. Canadians enjoy this day of gratitude, gathering and savory feasts in early October, while Americans celebrate Thanksgiving near the end of November.

According to Pew Research, 74% of survey respondents plan to attend Thanksgiving dinners with others, while 34% will host from their own homes. For those preparing to welcome guests this year, blending planning with heartwarming traditions can create a truly memorable Thanksgiving experience.

Start planning early

Menu and guest list planning can take more than two weeks, followed by a few days allotted to do some meal prep. The New York Post reports many people spend five hours actively cooking on Thanksgiving Day. AllRecipes.com indicates most Thanksgiving hosts spend around seven hours in the kitchen overall. By drafting a clear timeline for shopping, prep, cooking, and cleanup and delegating various tasks to others, Thanksgiving hosts can enjoy the holiday more.

Create a smart and masterful menu

Americans consume about 46 million turkeys on Thanksgiving, according to Electro IQ. Naturally, turkey remains a focal point of Thanksgiving dinners. Many other side dishes can round out the meal, but hosts are urged to stick to familiar recipes or test new ones in advance to reduce stress. Simple, elegant offerings that are tried and true will be well received.

Set the tone with decorating

Outfitting a home in beautiful fall decor can help create the mood for Thanksgiving. Hosts can incorporate rich, autumnal hues in browns, golds and reds. A floral centerpiece or cornucopia in fall-toned flowers is fitting. Small pumpkins or gourds outfitted with tags can be used for name cards to help seat people at the table accordingly, separating anyone who may clash.

Foster inclusivity

Thanksgiving is about food, but it also is about warmth and connection with others. Having guests share things they are thankful for or offering a pre-meal prayer helps set a thankful tone. Pew Research Center indicates that 65% of Thanksgiving dinners include a prayer or a blessing.

Set aside extras

Thanksgiving may be a holiday of excess, with many holiday hosts cooking up more than everyone can possibly consume. Inviting extra people to dinner who may no longer have extended families may ensure that food will be finished; otherwise, having plenty of to-go containers at the ready enables guests to take home leftovers so they don t go to waste.

Hosting a memorable Thanksgiving holiday is about the joy of sharing moments with friends and family and enjoying delicious food.

