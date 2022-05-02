Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A vacant 2.7-acre parcel on Georgica Pond in East Hampton that went on the market last year for $11.75 million will remain untouched thanks to a Peconic Land Trust land grab — the non-profit organization secured the deal over its most famous neighbors, who were interested in buying it themselves.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who own a home on Briar Patch Lane reportedly put in an offer to buy the property at 18 Jones Creek Lane, which Behind The Hedges reported when it went on the market for the first time in four decades last fall. Town & Country Real Estate’s Linda Batiancela and Douglas Elliman Real Estate’s Martha Gundersen and Paul Brennan had the co-exclusive.

Despite multiple bids — and some higher offers — Ana Meier, the daughter of world-renowned architect Richard Meier, and her husband Daniel Creighton decided to sell to the Peconic Land Trust. The architect bought the land in 1972 and later transferred it to his daughter.

The deal closed for $8.5 million on April 27, according to Batiancela. When asked about the famous hip-hop and R&B couple made for the property, she said, “I had no dealings with the Carters, so I cannot comment on that. They were represented by another agency.”

The vacant parcel, which is located next to the Fulling Mill Farm Preserve, offers approximately 300 feet of frontage directly on the pond and just under a mile from the ocean.

It is one of the few remaining lots on Georgica Pond, a private getaway for the rich and famous. Beyoncé and Jay-Z bought their mansion nearby in 2017 for $25.9 million. Steven Spielberg and Ronald Perelman also live nearby.

It was billed in the listing last fall as the perfect spot for “a serene, private and bucolic” estate. Richard Meier created plans and renderings for a 9,000-square-foot home there (that didn’t include the lower level).

However, with the Peconic Land Trust buy it will remain inhabited only by local wildlife.

