Kelly Klein Purchases $16 Million Cottage on North Haven

Kelly Klein, the photographer and the ex-wife of the designer Calvin Klein, purchased a waterfront parcel on North Haven with a small fishing cottage on it, for $15.9 million.

Klein, who has long lived on West End Road in East Hampton, posted a photo on Instagram late last month showing she was enjoying her new waterfront retreat. “Love my new project! Bayside living ! Can’t wait to show you when I’m done ! #livingonthedockofthebay”

“A true boater’s paradise, this prime waterfront lot offers an unrivaled Hamptons lifestyle,” the listing said. “Wake up to infinite vistas of open sky and shimmering water with nothing but untouched Mashomack Preserve in the distance. Step out onto the dock and enjoy everything that the North and South Forks have to offer, with the Shelter Island Sound as your playground.”

The existing 600-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath cottage will surely be torn down soon to make way for the type of house the property commands.