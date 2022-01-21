Landscape Design Outdoors In Bloom

Amid the pandemic, many residents have been spending more time in their homes, as well as observing and enjoying the outdoors from gardens to lawns. So it’s no surprise that Frederico Azevedo, an award-winning landscape designer based in the Hamptons, is finding growing interest from Montauk to Palm Beach, spanning resorts and other regions.

“I’d say that the past few years have encouraged more people to consider their outdoor spaces and seek pleasure and fun in nature,” said Azevedo, owner of Bridgehampton-based Unlimited Earth Care. “I try never to design gardens meant only to be looked at. I’m always tempting people towards the colors, the aromas, the birds.”

While there has been a renovation renaissance, residents also are rediscovering the great, or potentially great, outdoors of their home. As summer homes become homes all year long from the Hamptons to Florida, residents are finding landscape design can literally be a breath of fresh air and an often-overlooked outdoor amenity.

“Many clients of mine have moved into their summer homes over the past few years and were delighted to experience blossoming cherry trees in March and fiery reds in the fall,” Azevedo said. “You just never know, so I design gardens that are beautiful year-round.”