A ‘One-of-a-kind Compound’ in Water Mill Asks $6.9M

An exterior rendering of the “one-of-a-kind compound” in Water Mill.

A newly built home on a rather unique compound, in Water Mill, overlooking Duck Walk Vineyard and the Parrish Art Museum, has just come to market. Listed with Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman, the 1.6-acre “one-of-a-kind compound,” as he calls it, is asking $6.9 million.

Thanks to its vineyard views, the compound has been dubbed “Vinea,” and it includes a custom-built main residence just completed and a historic and fully renovated two-bedroom carriage house. There are pools and a waterfall, and the design of the new home takes full advantage of the surrounding landscape.

The approximately 8,000-square-foot home features designer finishes, clean lines and oversized windows. The open-concept great room area sits under a two-story vaulted ceiling with “soaring windows that bathe the living room and dining room in natural light,” according to the listing description. The living area also offers a fireplace, a bar and modern lighting fixtures.

There is also an art gallery to display paintings and other museum-worthy art. The designer kitchen is equipped with Gaggenau appliances.

Up on the second level, there is a primary suite and a winter garden room overlooking Duck Walk and the museum.

The finished lower level provides space for a theatre, a wine cellar, a game room and a gym.

Outside, there is a new 50-foot gunite pool and a tennis court.

Connecting the main house to the carriage house is a courtyard with a pergola and reflecting pools.

As for the carriage house, it dates to the 1930s but has been renovated to “blend seamlessly” with the new main home.. There is a living room, a dining room, a full kitchen, and two bedrooms. The two-car garage is attached.

Located just minutes from Southampton Village’s Main Street, the compound is also close to ocean beaches.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 191 Montauk Highway, Water Mill | Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman| GMAP