House of the Day

A ‘One-of-a-kind Compound’ in Water Mill Asks $6.9M

By Posted on
Water Mill, a one-of-a-kind compound
An exterior rendering of the “one-of-a-kind compound” in Water Mill.
R6003 Studio

A newly built home on a rather unique compound, in Water Mill, overlooking Duck Walk Vineyard and the Parrish Art Museum, has just come to market. Listed with Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman, the 1.6-acre “one-of-a-kind compound,” as he calls it, is asking $6.9 million.

Thanks to its vineyard views, the compound has been dubbed “Vinea,” and it includes a custom-built main residence just completed and a historic and fully renovated two-bedroom carriage house. There are pools and a waterfall, and the design of the new home takes full advantage of the surrounding landscape.

The approximately 8,000-square-foot home features designer finishes, clean lines and oversized windows. The open-concept great room area sits under a two-story vaulted ceiling with “soaring windows that bathe the living room and dining room in natural light,” according to the listing description. The living area also offers a fireplace, a bar and modern lighting fixtures.

Water Mill, a one-of-a-kind compound
The dining room areaR6003 Studio

There is also an art gallery to display paintings and other museum-worthy art. The designer kitchen is equipped with Gaggenau appliances.

Up on the second level, there is a primary suite and a winter garden room overlooking Duck Walk and the museum.

The finished lower level provides space for a theatre, a wine cellar, a game room and a gym.

Outside, there is a new 50-foot gunite pool and a tennis court.

Connecting the main house to the carriage house is a courtyard with a pergola and reflecting pools.

As for the carriage house, it dates to the 1930s but has been renovated to “blend seamlessly” with the new main home.. There is a living room, a dining room, a full kitchen, and two bedrooms. The two-car garage is attached.

Located just minutes from Southampton Village’s Main Street, the compound is also close to ocean beaches.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 191 Montauk Highway, Water Mill | Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman| GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter and Instagram.

Water Mill, a one-of-a-kind compound
The living room areaR6003 Studio
Another view of the interiorsR6003 Studio
Inside the homeR6003 Studio
The lower levelR6003 Studio
The primary bedroom suiteR6003 Studio
Water Mill, a one-of-a-kind compound
The primary bathroomR6003 Studio
Water Mill, a one-of-a-kind compound
R6003 Studio

About the Author

Read the latest issues of Behind The Hedges

Latest Posts

Design

Real Estate

House of the Day

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites