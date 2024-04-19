Currently under construction by one of North Shore’s premium builders, this home at 3 Donna Drive in Upper Brookville, seen in this rendinering, is asking $5,875,000.

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Located in the Upper Brookville area of Long Island, a new house will offer unparalleled luxury and comfort. Currently finishing up construction by one of North Shore’s premium builders, completion is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Kupferberg Orlando Team at Douglas Elliman is representing the property at 3 Donna Drive, which is listed for $5,875,000.

The residence, situated on a two-acre parcel, is set back and private, which will provide the new owners a sense of tranquility and seclusion, perfect for unwinding after a long day. Since the house is still in the works, it presents a unique opportunity for buyers to tailor the home to their ideal living space. Detailed architectural plans are available for review and customization, ensuring the residence reflects individual preferences and tastes.

Spanning an impressive 7,000 square feet of interior space, the three-story home offers six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two half baths, guaranteeing ample space for both families and guests. With its shiny hardwood floors and thoughtful layout, the home offers many great amenities such as its three fireplaces and a natural gas generator.

Featuring Kohler finishes, the bathrooms are a testament to both beauty and functionality. The kitchen, with its nine-foot ceilings, features quartz countertops and Viking and Bertazzoni appliances, including two dishwashers. There is also a hidden walk-in pantry, allowing organized storage of kitchen essentials without cluttering the living space.

The outside of the home will be equally impressive. One of the highlights is the in-ground heated saltwater pool. There is even an outdoor cabana and spacious patio, excellent for hosting gatherings and entertaining guests.

The lot has convenient private parking with three garage spaces, complemented by the additional privacy of being situated on a cul-de-sac. A pre-installed sprinkler system ensures the green lawn remains vibrant and well-maintained.

Scheduled for completion later this year, the newly constructed residence has sophistication. Offering luxurious living tailored to meet all your desires, this home is designed to turn your living dreams into a reality.

[Listing: 3 Donna Drive, Upper Brookville | Brokers: Tracey Murray Kupferberg, Lindsay Kupferberg and Terri Orlando Douglas Elliman| GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.





