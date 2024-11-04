How Sellers Can Avoid Common Mistakes

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

As the air turns crisp and the leaves begin to fall, the change of season ushers in the fall selling season. We were wondering: What are the most common mistakes sellers make? We asked this of busy Long Island real estate agents, and most importantly how can sellers avoid them?

Nikki Taylor Friedman

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

HUNTINGTON

Emotions often run high when selling a home, especially if driven by life changes or financial pressures. A common mistake I’ve seen is the decision to delay listing until after the holidays—or even withdrawing it during the season, only to relaunch later. The best way to avoid this is to work with an experienced broker who understands how to navigate the holiday market smoothly and keep the home visible to potential buyers. Listing during the holidays has advantages: it attracts serious buyers, many of whom may have holiday bonuses for down payments, and the time off between Christmas and New Year’s allows more flexibility for house hunting. This approach can make the process both convenient for sellers and appealing to committed buyers.

Dee Dee Brix

COMPASS

LOCUST VALLEY

The Real Estate market has been very strong in the North Shore area since June and has stepped up even more since September. I think this is a great time to list your home. I’m listing one tomorrow and getting showings at a home I listed 10 days ago! Buyers are out there and the interest rates don’t seem to be affecting the market anymore be-

cause there are mortgage options and buyers can always refinance later. People want to move forward with their lives. A common mistake sellers make is dismissing the need to de-clutter, and the solution to that issue is to hire someone to help them go through their home with them and help sort: pack to move, donate, discard. De-cluttering and presentation make a difference! Another common mistake is to over-price their home. It’s much better to price a home tight to the market value, or with a little wiggle room, and let the buyers bid the price up than to

start high and sit on the market with few showings, no offers and have to reduce their price. The highest and best prices come if a listing attracts a lot of buyers and offers, and that happens best when priced competitively.

Michelle Rich & Barbara Catapano

BRANCH REAL ESTATE GROUP

SEA CLIFF

Selling in the fall can be advantageous, especially since many buyers are motivated by job relocations or family changes, and need to settle in quickly. Others are on the hunt for deals in a market that has been quite busy. With less competition, this is your chance to stand out. Pricing your home accurately is crucial. Overpricing could result in your property sitting unsold through the holiday season and into the cold winter months. Ensure your home is always ready for showings—especially as daylight hours decrease. You don’t want to miss out on potential last-minute showings. To enhance curb appeal, we encourage sellers to tidy up flower beds, rake leaves, and clear gutters. Regularly sweeping or blowing leaves from driveways and walkways before each tour can make a significant difference. We also suggest that homeowners consider planting fall flowers such as mums or African daisies to add vibrant color to their landscape. While Halloween decorations can add a festive touch, it’s best to adopt a “less is more” approach. A few tasteful autumn accents, like pumpkins or candles, can create a welcoming atmosphere without overwhelming potential buyers. The goal is to make your home feel inviting year-round. Inside, keep in mind the cooler lighting of the season. Enhancing the cozy atmosphere with thoughtful adjustments can create an inviting environment. While tasteful fall decorations are festive, avoid overly personal touches that might deter buyers. Lastly, ensure all service contracts, especially for heating, are up to date. This attention to detail can provide buyers with added peace of mind and prevent hiccups during the selling process. By preparing your home thoughtfully this fall, you can make the most of the season’s unique selling opportunities.

Ricardo Pena

THE AGENCY

BAY SHORE

As fall arrives, sellers often overlook seasonal adjustments that can make or break their sale. One of the most common mistakes is neglecting curb appeal. With leaves falling and gardens fading, it’s easy to let outdoor upkeep slide. However, first impressions matter, especially as daylight shortens. Sellers should keep walkways clear, lawns well-manicured, and add a few seasonal touches, like potted mums or a wreath, to create a warm welcome. Another crucial factor is pricing. The fall market is shorter than spring’s, so proper pricing is vital to attract serious buyers quickly. Overpricing at this time of year can mean missing out on the active fall buyer pool, risking a property that lingers on the market as winter approaches. Sellers should work with an experienced agent to assess local trends and set a price that balances market value and motivation. Additionally, maximizing lighting and ensuring essential maintenance are important. Fewer daylight hours can make homes feel dark, so adding warm lighting inside and clearing outdoor foliage enhances appeal. Addressing maintenance, such as roof checks or heating servicing, reassures buyers of a well-kept home. By prioritizing curb appeal, pricing, lighting, and maintenance, sellers can ensure their home stands out this fall season.

Susan Orioli

ENGEL & VÖLKERS

NORTH FORK CUTCHOGUE

Some sellers make the mistake of refusing showings simply because their homes aren’t perfectly spotless at the time of the showing request. To enhance a seller’s success during the fall and spring selling seasons on the East End, it’s crucial to ensure flexibility and readiness for showings, even when the house isn’t in pristine condition. Many buyers travel considerable distances to view properties, and if they encounter obstacles in accessing a home when they want to see it, they are unlikely to return. Being accommodating can make a significant difference in attracting serious buyers. Another common misstep involves sellers making substantial changes to their homes, such as painting or staging, without seeking professional advice. This lack of consultation can lead to unnecessary expenditures and, at best, mediocre results that fail to enhance the property’s appeal. One of the most prevalent mistakes that sellers can make during the fall season is failing to recognize that the spring market typically begins as early as January on the East End. This is crucial, as many buyers aim to move into their new homes by Memorial Day weekend. Unfortunately, some sellers meet agents in November to discuss listing their properties, only to start preparing their homes for sale in March or April, mistakenly believing that this aligns with the spring selling season. By the time they are ready, they have often missed the critical window of opportunity to attract buyers on the East End. In summary, a willingness to accommodate showings can greatly enhance a seller’s success during the fall and spring selling seasons. Additionally, seeking professional consultation for home improvements can help avoid unnecessary expenditures and ensure that any changes made truly enhance the property’s appeal. Lastly, being aware of the market timeline on the East End is crucial; sellers should recognize that the spring market typically begins as early as January, and waiting until April to prepare and list properties can lead to missed opportunities to attract buyers.

