Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Known for her quirky style and fearless nature Miki Agrawal is one of the most successful and recognizable serial entrepreneurs. Her latest venture involves tackling the way you do your business. Called TUSHY, it’s a bidet brand whose aim is to elevate the antiquated bathroom hygiene realm.

We chatted with Agrawal about her background, which includes founding Thinx, a brand that makes reusable period underwear, and writing the book Do Cool Sh*t and Disrupt–Her: A Manifesto for the Modern Woman, some of her favorite spots in the Hamptons and how she came to enter what she calls “the poop space.”

Behind The Hedges: Can you tell us a little bit about your background and how you came to start TUSHY?

Miki Agrawal: I think questioning the way things are done has been ingrained in me since I was a kid. I grew up in a very multicultural world — to a Japanese mother and an Indian father, in French Montreal and so I was exposed to a lot of different perspectives early on. I think that having multiple perspectives starting at an early age lent itself to looking at ideas and the way things are done differently.

This questioning philosophy showed up in my entrepreneurial career as I looked to enter categories that have been “set for a long time” with little to no innovation — like the poop space — I realized that this category was “taboo” and since nobody was talking about this topic out loud, nobody was innovating in it either. And yet, every single being poops! That was a big ah-ha moment for me because I knew that I could harness creativity and innovation and disrupt tired old categories that sorely needed elevating. Enter TUSHY.

BTH: What exactly is Tushy? Is it easy to install and what makes it unique?

MA: TUSHY solves one of the things that I do every day: poop. I am one of those people with a fast metabolism and who poops a lot and I never understood why we wipe our butts with dry paper and call that clean? We certainly don’t jump in the shower and only use dry toilet paper and call our bodies clean, do we? Since the late 1800s, we have been led to believe that toilet paper does the job, but all it does is cost us money every month, kills millions of trees per year and causes chronic infections and diseases like UTIs, hemorrhoids and fissures.

So. I created a simple, modern, affordable bidet attachment called TUSHY which easily clips onto any standard toilet and turns it into a bidet. It’s only $99, takes 10 minutes to install, requires no plumbing or electrical and comes with everything you need in the box. Also, for every TUSHY sold, we funded an organization in India that builds clean toilets for the urban poor who are defecating out in the open. To date, we have helped 60,000 families gain access to clean toilets in India, funded resoiling and reforestry projects around South America and we have saved over 10 million trees from getting flushed down the toilet.

BTH: Why do you think so many Americans are still wary of the idea of a bidet?

MA: I think it boils down to cultural norms and resistance to change. In the U.S. toilet paper has been the standard for so long that anything different seems foreign or weird. Most people are not thinking about it and just going through the motions. But, as we’ve seen in other aspects of society, once people understand the benefits, the feeling of cleanliness, the confidence and see the transformation for themselves, perceptions start to shift. So far, we have over 4 million people using our product daily and they shout from the rooftops about the game-changing-ness of using a TUSHY bidet!

BTH: From a financial perspective, do you see a bidet as an investment for homeowners?

MA: Absolutely! Think of it this way: how much do you spend on toilet paper each year? And over a lifetime? And with a family? Ends up being in the many thousands of dollars! A Tushy bidet pays for itself in no time (it’s only $99!), not to mention the plumbing issues caused by toilet paper and wipes. It’s a smart, one-time investment that saves money in the long run, all while elevating your bathroom experience.

BTH: Can you tell us about an ideal Long Island day for you?

MA: For me, the perfect day is all about balance. A morning yoga or bike ride by the water, followed by a leisurely brunch with friends. I’d spend the afternoon exploring local art galleries or lounging on the beach, capped off with a sunset sail. It’s these simple pleasures, the blend of activity and relaxation, that make Long Island so special to me.

BTH: What are some of your favorite spots in the Hamptons?

MA: Oh, the Hamptons are full of hidden gems! I love the rustic charm of Sag Harbor, the quaint boutiques, and the vibrant arts scene. For a more laid-back vibe, Montauk’s surf culture and natural beauty is unbeatable. And you can’t go wrong with the classic Hamptons beaches for a day of sun and sand.

I love going to the Hamptons every summer and eating lobster rolls on the beach and hanging with my friends at Nick & Toni’s [in East Hampton] and The Crow’s Nest and The Beach Club [in Montauk]! A fun artful scene and yummy food scene on the backdrop of a beautiful beach — what’s not to love?

Email [email protected] with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.