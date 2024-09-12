East Hampton House & Garden Tour Scheduled

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Summer may not be officially over yet, but we’re already looking ahead to the East Hampton House & Garden Tour.

The 39th annual event, benefiting the East Hampton Historical Society, is slated, as usual, for the weekend following Thanksgiving and will feature five beautiful homes featuring interiors designed by top decorators.

On the night before the tour, there will be a cocktail party at the Maidstone Club on Friday, Nov. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The tour will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

The East Hampton Historical Society is currently looking for tour sponsors, which come with tickets to attend the cocktail party, as well as acknowledgment on printed copies of the House & Garden Tour invitation and the event program. hey must be registered by Sept. 30 to be included in the printed invitation.

