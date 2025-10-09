Lauren Spiegel: 20 Years of Selling the Hamptons

Lauren Spiegel of Douglas Elliman shows one of her listings.

Though it feels like yesterday, Lauren Spiegel is celebrating two decades in the real estate business.

“I got my real estate license at 19 while working a summer job,” recalls Spiegel, now a seasoned salesperson with Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “As a local kid growing up in the Hamptons, I started behind the scenes in the back office.”

Raised in East Quogue, Spiegel’s work ethic showed early. At 17, she joined a work/study program.

“I would leave school early and head straight to work,” she says. “From the beginning, I had this strong drive to be independent and make my own money.”

During college breaks, she returned to what was then the Resort Properties office (now Brown Harris Stevens), assisting agents.

“I ended up around some of the best professionals in the business—mentors I didn’t realize at the time would open the pathway for me to learn the trade,” she reflects.

Soon, those mentors had her tagging along to property tours and open houses.

“What I didn’t know then was that I was learning the inventory,” Spiegel says. “I was walking through every home for sale and absorbing it all by proxy. It became second nature.”

Like many, she started in rentals.

“I did 30 rentals my first summer and finally started making real money,” she says. “I took everything that came my way. To this day, I still do. There’s no job, no client, no request too big or too small. It all leads to something. Many of those rental clients later became buyers—some I still work with today.”

Home Turf: West of the Canal

Spiegel’s expertise lies west of the Shinnecock Canal—Hampton Bays, East Quogue, Quogue, Quiogue, and Westhampton.

“I really hone in on that area because I know every street and so many local families—I grew up here and can navigate the neighborhood like the back of my hand” she says.

Still, she won’t turn down opportunities further afield.

“I’ll sell anywhere, but if I go farther east or west, I usually partner with another agent. I want to make sure I do whatever is best for the client. This area is my true stomping ground. I can be in Hampton Bays, Remsenburg, or East Moriches within 20 minutes.”

Her local roots give her an edge.

“I can show a house at the last minute because I live here,” she says. “Flexibility matters. My clients know I can be there on short notice.” And buyers are catching on.

“People used to overlook us,” Spiegel says. “But west of the canal has flourished. Our restaurants are amazing, our beaches are gorgeous, and we’re only an hour and a half from the city, without the traffic to the east.”

Hot Markets: Quiogue and Remsenburg

Quiogue, she notes, has become a booming hamlet.

“It’s part of Southampton Town, but you don’t pay village taxes, and you’re still close to the village,” Spiegel explains. “I just sold new construction there with a pool for under $2 million—and the waterfront properties are stunning.”

Remsenburg, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the hottest locales in the past five years.

“It doesn’t have ‘Hampton’ in the name, it’s like the Sagaponack of west of the canal,” Spiegel says. “It’s still under the radar, but once people find it, they stay. I have clients who move within Remsenburg because they love it so much.”

She describes the area as “coastal meets country,” with historic farmhouses retrofitted for modern living.

“All the roads lead down to the water,” she adds. “It’s peaceful, bucolic, and only seven minutes to Westhampton Beach village. You get the amenities and beaches, but it’s quiet and charming.”

Her recent sale of 108 S. Country Road in Remsenburg—a restored farmhouse with a pool and pool house on an acre—closed for $2.750 million.

“It had character—a beachy vibe with country charm. That’s Remsenburg.”

On the Market

Spiegel currently represents several prime listings west of the canal:

• 74 Cedar Lane West, Remsenburg — A 9-bedroom, 9.5-bath estate with a 4-bedroom guest house, pool, pool house, tennis, boathouse, sandy beach, and 234 feet of waterfront on 4+ acres. Asking $11.9 million.

• 27 Dune Road, East Quogue — A designer-decorated, two-cottage oceanfront property on nearly an acre with 75 feet of frontage. Asking $4.995 million. “This is my third time selling them,” Spiegel says. “They’re stunning.”

• 102 & 92 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach — A 6,000-square-foot bayfront home built in 2019 with 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, an infinity pool, spa, and cabana. Listed for $10.5 million. “It has panoramic canal views, a floating dock, 3.25 acres, and rare privacy on Dune Road.”

• 217 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach — A 4,200-square-foot oceanfront built in 2003 with 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, a pool, hot tub, and 100 feet of frontage. Listed for $10,495,000. “It’s the ultimate oceanfront retreat, designed for effortless entertaining with breathtaking views from every level.”

A Passion for the Business

At 21, Spiegel had her first child, motivating her to lean into real estate even more.

“The flexibility to make my own schedule, be with my son, and still be independent was really important at that point in my life,” she says.

Now a mom of four, she hopes to be a strong role model — not only to her family, but as a woman in business and part of the community.

“My kids inspire me every day. I want to show them what it means to work hard, be independent, and keep moving forward.”

Almost from the start, real estate came naturally. “I think I can sell anything because I love it,” Spiegel says. “I love living here, I love the homes, and I love helping people find places to make memories.”

Growing up by the water, she feels fortunate to now sell beachfront properties.

“There’s something serene and peaceful about it,” she says. “Clients feel it, too—the ocean breezes, the sunsets, the views. It’s a lifestyle.”

Despite her success, Spiegel’s approach remains grounded: “I always start with the wish list—what they want and what they need. I tell them, ‘We may not check every single box, but I’ll do everything I can to check most of them.’ Buying a home is like matchmaking— you have to find the right fit.”

