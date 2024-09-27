Compass’ The McCooey Olivieri Team – Rooted in the Hamptons

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

With a combined 50-plus years of business experience, Patrick McCooey and Alexander Olivieri of the seven-member McCooey Olivieri Team at Compass bring the high caliber of knowledge, talent, and know-how perfectly suited for selling real estate in the Hamptons.

For McCooey and Olivieri, real estate is not just business: it’s a family endeavor: McCooey, who has worked in real estate for more than 20 years, happens to be Olivieri’s stepfather. Next year Olivieri celebrates 10 years in the business. Though their sales area spans Manhattan to Montauk, with a niche market along the Gold Coast of Nassau County, the duo specializes in the Hamptons, from Westhampton to East Hampton. Representing both buyers and sellers, they mainly focus on luxury residential sales of homes ranging from two to ten million dollars. Yet the team does not distinguish between properties at various price points.

“You get the same service with us if it’s a $200,000 co-op or a $20 million estate,” McCooey says.

Deep Hamptons Roots

A lifelong, summer resident of Westhampton Beach, McCooey traces his roots in the Hamptons back several generations, which include his grandparents living through the hurricane of 1938. “The ’38 hurricane came and they didn’t have any radar back then or anything like that and the house was washed away. They were left on top of the roof,” McCooey says. “And they ended up on the other side of the bay. My parents and my uncle rebuilt it in the ’60s.”

Olivieri was raised in Southampton and still summers in the Hamptons.

“What I love about Southampton is it has the perfect mixture of a hometown feel with a dash of celebrity stardom. You can walk down Main Street or Jobs Lane with all the boutiques and feel like you’re out in the country and then stumble upon celebrities at any turn as if you were walking through LA, all just a hop and a skip away from some of the most beautiful beaches in the country.”

What sets McCooey and Olivieri apart from other real estate agents is their history, knowledge and life experiences growing up and spending so much time in the Hamptons.

“We know the area a lot better than a lot of the city agents that recently migrated out to the Hamptons and now sell real estate out there. They have a few years of living in the Hamptons, whereas Pat has 60-plus years of living there, I have 30 years of living out there,” Olivieri says.

“Based on our clients’ needs and desires we know where they should be and where they shouldn’t be,” McCooey says. We know the value of each and every home in each neighborhood.” McCooey served as president of the La Ronde Beach Club and Olivieri has been a stalwart member of the Southampton Yacht Club since his early days sailing and competing at the club alongside his brothers.

“We’re very connected and part of the fabric of the community,” Olivieri says.

A Complementary Team

People choose the McCooey Olivieri Team for its unparalleled experience and dedication. “Pat brings the expertise, the experience, and the knowledge beyond just real estate. He has a finance background which is important to most of the clients buying these multi-million dollar homes. These clients are very in touch with the financial world and Pat can speak to that,” Olivieri says. The team lives and breathes real estate, 24/7.

“We’re considered trustworthy and knowledgable. We’re very easy to work with and we make ourselves available as much as we possibly can,” Mc- Cooey says. McCooey often utilizes skills gleaned from his years selling mortgage backed securities on Wall Street.

“One of the things we bring to the table is our negotiation skills, plus our knowledge of finance,” McCooey says.

For his part, Olivieri employs his marketing background in his real estate work. “I have both the marketing and tech savviness to cater to millennial buyers or sellers that are all about tech, which is also in line with our brokerage, Compass, which is seen as the most tech-savvy, tech-forward brokerage in the country,” says Olivieri. He further notes that digital marketing and virtual staging are integral to their operation. “So, we kind of touch on all points that any client might want to be catered to.”

With a sales volume of over $300 million, the McCooey Olivieri team has earned a spot in the top 1.49 percent of medium-sized teams in the United States by Real Trends for 2021. The McCooey Olivieri Team also works with builders looking to work in the Hamptons.

“We source the properties and help them purchase the properties and then they rehab it or knock it down and build a new home. And we help them sell it on the other side,” McCooey says.

On the Market

The McCooey Olivieri team is currently marketing two spectacular Westhampton Beach properties of note: 44 Beach Lane and 52 Exchange Place. Set on one acre in the heart of Westhampton Beach village, 44 Beach Lane is a 3-story, 5,486-square-foot Nantucket-style 6 bedroom, 4.5 bath “beach cottage” with a pool listing for 4.675 million. “It’s quintessential Westhampton Beach,” says McCooey. “They called them cottages back then. It was originally owned by the Cox family, as part of a whole compound.” Though it’s been completely renovated, the house abounds in old-world charm. “It’s very accessible to Roger’s Beach and it’s also accessible to Main Street Westhampton Beach,” McCooey says.

Offered at $3.95 million, 52 Exchange Place Westhampton Beach, is a 4,024-square-foot 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom home overlooking Quantuck Bay. “It’s very unique,” says McCooey. “It’s got a shared dock with several of the other homes, so you can have a fairly large boat. You have water views essentially from every room.”

Another aspect of the home that stands out is its inground pool, which is grandfathered into the 0.75-acre property. Zoning regulations now permit only pools on decks that close to the water. “You wouldn’t be able to have it now and it has a guesthouse with a two-car garage, which would not be able to be built in today’s market,” McCooey says.

“It is FEMA-compliant and raised nine and a half feet.”

The main house has an expansive, welcoming rocking chair front porch. “And right to the left of that is a screened-in porch which has panoramic bay views which is spectacular at night seeing the lights of Dune Road,” McCooey says. “It really is a special house.”

The McCooey Olivieri team of Compass has offices at 145 Main Street in Westhampton Beach, 182 7th Street in Garden City, and 1468 Northern Boulevard in Manhasset. For further information, visit www.TheMcCooeyOlivieriTeam.com.

