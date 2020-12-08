Legendary Editor Alice Mayhew’s Sag Harbor Home Turns a Page

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The Sag Harbor house Alice E. Mayhew, the former vice president and editorial director for Simon & Schuster, called home is about to begin a new chapter. A deal to sell her home and a neighboring property is set to close after the holidays.

Gioia DiPaolo of Douglas Elliman inked a deal on the two parcels, a rare and desirable opportunity for a compound in the village, landing the deal within a week of hitting the market in October. They were marketed and sold at $4.195 million — the Greek Revival house at 27 John Street for $2.895 million and the adjacent cottage at 8 W Henry Street for $1.3 million.

While Douglas Elliman could not share details on the buyer, we are told the same buyer is purchasing both properties.

The 2,140-square-foot home was built in 1840 and features a foyer with the original staircase, front and rear parlors with a fireplace, a formal dining room, and a large country kitchen with an adjoining sunroom. It has four bedrooms and two and a half baths with views of Sag Harbor Cove from the second floor. There is room for a pool on the .33-acre lot.

The neighboring property, tucked off John Street, has a 768-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath cottage, built in the 1960s, that sits on .2 of an acre.

Mayhew lived for many years part-time in the village, known for its literary ties. She edited many best-sellers, like Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein’s “All the President’s Men,” and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg,’s “My Own Words.” She worked with other prominent authors who also called the village home, such as Betty Friedan, Walter Isaacson, and Judith Miller.

She died in February at the age of 87. The properties were sold as part of her estate.