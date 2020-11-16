Links: Ramona Singer Going From ‘Real Housewives’ to Real Estate

Southampton’s Ramona Singer, Star of Real Housewives of New York City Getting a New Job [NY Post]
Surveying for Wind Farm Cable Landing in Wainscott Set to Begin [The East Hampton Star]
New Stats Reveal Massive NYC Exodus, But Where Exactly Are They Going? [NY Post]
On Long Island, Covid-19 Pandemic Boosts Some Businesses [WSJ]
As People Flee Manhattan During COVID-19, Manhattan Apartment Vacancies Hit Highest Number in a Decade [NY Post]
Former Race Car Driver Gets Prison Sentence for Stealing From NHL Players Through Bogus Transactions That Stretched From Sag Harbor to Mexico [Newsday]
Effort to Streamline ARB Process Being Considered in Sag Harbor [27East]
Billionaires Who Live in the Smallest American Towns [Albany Democrat-Herald]
Which Famous East Hampton Resident Would You Rather Have Drinks With? [Today.com]