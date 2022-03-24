Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

With summer around the corner, what better time for a waterfront home to come on the market? A recently renovated contemporary bungalow at 4415 Camp Mineola Road on Peconic Bay in Mattituck has just been listed at $2.695 million with Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The four-bedroom, three-bath house, on a bulkheaded property at the mouth of James Creek, underwent a complete renovation in 2016. With 80 feet of bay frontage, the bungalow, first built in 1970, was redesigned to maximize waterfront views. The primary suite on the second floor and its balcony offer panoramic views of the bay from Robin’s Island across to Southampton and the Shinnecock Canal.

“They wanted the space to feel modern and did not want to lose the beach bungalow vibe,” Shelly Lynch-Sparks, Principal Designer and Founder of Hyphen & Co., which oversaw the renovations, told Rue magazine in 2019.

The open-concept living room, dining room and kitchen area all look out onto the water with natural light pouring in. An oversized, waterside deck is just beyond the sliding glass doors, an area perfect for entertaining on warm evenings — or even chilly ones, as there is a fire pit.

A grassy area leads down to a beachy area elevated above the bulkhead with stairs down to the water, allowing for easy access for fishing, swimming, paddle boarding, and boating. Strong’s Marine is just around the corner.

The home, set on a 0.2-acre parcel, is located close to Mattituck’s famed Love Lane and many North Fork vineyards, farmstands and fine dining.

[Listing: 4415 Camp Mineola Road, Mattituck |Broker: Thomas McCloskey, Douglas Elliman Real Estate] GMAP

