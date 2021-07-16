Modern East Marion Farmhouse Listed Under $1.5 Million Opens its Doors This Weekend

A modern farmhouse, just steps from the beach in East Marion, are among houses on the East End that can be viewed this weekend.

The home at 2135 Willow Drive, listed at $1.495 million, offers 2,969 square feet of light-filled space and sits on nearly an acre of land.

A living room leads to the stone patio and an in-ground heated saltwater pool and outdoor shower. A gourmet kitchen provides professional grade appliances, including a 48-inch range that opens to the living room, which also features a gas fireplace.

Upstairs, there is a primary bedroom ensuite with three additional large bedrooms and a bathroom

A full, semi-finished lower level has recessed lighting and finished flooring.

The home is listed with Catherine Bukowski of Nest Seekers International. An open house will be held there on Sunday, July 18, from 12 to 2 p.m.