Modern East Marion Farmhouse Listed Under $1.5 Million Opens its Doors This Weekend

A modern farmhouse, just steps from the beach in East Marion, are among houses on the East End that can be viewed this weekend.
The home at 2135 Willow Drive, listed at $1.495 million, offers 2,969 square feet of light-filled space and sits on nearly an acre of land.
A living room leads to the stone patio and an in-ground heated saltwater pool and outdoor shower. A gourmet kitchen provides professional grade appliances, including a 48-inch range that opens to the living room, which also features a gas fireplace.
Upstairs, there is a primary bedroom ensuite with three additional large bedrooms and a bathroom
A full, semi-finished lower level has recessed lighting and finished flooring.
The home is listed with Catherine Bukowski of Nest Seekers International. An open house will be held there on Sunday, July 18, from 12 to 2 p.m.
Here are some other open houses happening this weekend:
50 Hubbard Lane, Unit 27, Southampton
Price: $775,000
Broker: Janice Hayden, Brown Harris Stevens
Friday, July 16, 12 – 1 p.m., and Saturday, July 17, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
400 Noyac Road, Unit B3, Noyac
Price: $899,000
Broker: Christopher J. Burnside, Brown Harris Stevens
Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17, 12 – 2 p.m.
20 Lighthouse Lane, Sag Harbor
Price: $3.25 million
Broker: Geoff Gifkins, Nest Seekers International
Friday, July 16, 1 – 3 p.m.
1429 Majors Path, Southampton
Price: $1.595 million
Broker: Patrick Giugliano, Nest Seekers
Friday, July 16, 2 – 3 p.m.
43 Tyler Lane, Montauk
Price: $1.95 million
Broker: William Kuneth, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, July 17, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
9 Ocean Avenue, East Hampton
Price: $5.695 million
Broker: Patricia Wadzinski, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, July 17, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
12 South Essex Street, Montauk
Price: $1.375 million
Broker: Marge Harvey, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, July 17, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
39 Glouchester Avenue, Montauk
Price: $1.395 million
Broker: Cynthia Ibrahim, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, July 17, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
9 South Ferncroft, Montauk
Price: $1.495 million
Broker: James X. Angelidis Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, July 17, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
120 Halsey Lane, Bridgehampton
Price: $7.995 million
Brokers: Sally Thompson and Susan Green, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, July 17, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
1654 Majors Path, Southampton
Price: $1,599,999 million
Broker: Michael G. Gary, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, July 17, 12 – 2 p.m.
7 Gansett Lane, Amagansett
Price: $5.495 million
Broker: Nola Baris and Heather Baris, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, July 17, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.
100 Dayton Lane, East Hampton Village
Price: $3.395 million
Broker: Christopher J. Burnside, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, July 17, 2 – 4 p.m., Sunday, July 18, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
