Modern Home on Bay Point Hits the Market for $7.995M

By Maryam Babar Posted on
Sag Harbor Cove, Bay Point
The newly built home at 61 Cove Drive in Sag Harbor includes a new bulkhead and dock on Sag Harbor Cove.
Brown Harris Stevens

A lavish new modern home on the Sag Harbor Cove in Bay Point is for on the market for $7.995 million.

The house at 61 Harbor Drive consists of five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, paired with stunning sights of the pristine water.

The 4,500-square-foot residence, listed with Jane Babcook of Brown Harris Stevens, is a modern prefab by Turkel Design.

Sag Harbor Cove, Bay Point
The 4,500-square-foot home was completed in 2024.Brown Harris Stevens

A two-story foyer brings you to an open-concept living room that overlooks the water through floor-to-ceiling glass. It also features a fireplace, which effortlessly connects to an expansive gourmet kitchen and dining area.  The kitchen is equipped with state of the art appliances, such as dual Wolf wall ovens and a Sub-Zero refrigerator. There are also marble waterfall countertops, bespoke cabinetry and a butler’s pantry.

The first floor encompasses a junior primary suite that makes a great home office, accompanied with a walk-in closet and a bathroom with heated floors. 

Floor-to-ceiling glass allows for water views.Brown Harris Stevens

As you walk upstairs to the second floor, you will find another primary bedroom suite with an oversized walk-in closet and a bathroom with a free-standing tub, glass shower, and multiple marble sinks. Three en-suite bedrooms and a laundry room also comprise the upper level, bringing added comfort and relaxation to all occupants. 

The home combines eco-friendly features and modern luxury, incorporating installations such as a 16-kilowatt solar panel system and Generac 24-kilowatt generator ensuring proper energy. A Ring camera system has also been installed with pre-wiring for additional cameras, along with power window shades and a multi-zone irrigation system. 

Outside of the 0.39-acre property presents a free-form saltwater pool and spa, controlled by a Pentair system, surrounded by teak decking. An outdoor wood-burning fireplace will keep you warm on cooler nights.

A walkway goes down to the newly built dock, along with a new bulkhead, complemented by indigenous landscaping.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 61 Harbor Drive, Sag Harbor] | Broker: Jane Babcook of Brown Harris Stevens | GMAP

