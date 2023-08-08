Custom Waterfront Home Is a ‘Rare Find’ in Montauk at $10.95M

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A newly built Montauk home on Fort Pond is asking $10.95 million, listed with Hedgerow Exclusive Properties.

Designed by the high-end architecture firm Mojo Stumer, the luxurious home was crafted to exacting standards to create a waterfront retreat with sleek lines, upscale finishes and what Hedgerow calls unparalleled attention to detail throughout the 8,600 square feet of living space.

“It is rare to find a brand new house on the water with this much program and amenities at a $10 million +/- price point,” says Preston Kaye, co-founder of Hedgerow Exclusive Properties, a Bridgehampton-based firm that specializes in high-end properties.

While one of the most expensive homes currently available in Montauk, Kaye explains, “Relative to other hamlets in the Hamptons, 26 South Elroy provides immense value for its water views, three levels of living space and custom elements. It is very difficult to find anything on the water turn-key with this much size and scale at a $10 million price point; it just doesn’t exist,” he says, adding that the custom-build took the owner roughly three years to complete, Kaye adds.

Situated on one acre, the resort-like property provides not only direct access to the 180-acre Fort Pond, but also panoramic ocean views of the Atlantic Ocean to the south.

The open floor plan on the main level includes a gourmet kitchen with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, custom millwork cabinetry and engineered quartz and porcelain countertops that flows into a living and dining area. There is also a secondary sitting area, a separate den and an en suite bedroom, the first of six bedrooms in the home, with access to a private southern-facing patio.

Luxurious amenities do not stop at the interior. With a backyard designed by The Laurel Group and Jim Hand, it begins with an expansive, patio deck of Marmiro Stone, steps from a massive, uniquely designed pool and adjacent 11-by-11-foot spa.

“Overlooking Fort Pond with direct ocean views, the backyard is a prime example of the scale of the house, with over 5,000 square feet of hardscaping, oversized pool, sundeck, detached spa and multiple outdoor kitchen/bbq areas,” Kaye says.

The 23-by-50-foot saltwater gunite pool begins with a lengthy sundeck with steps that lead into the deeper water. Bar stools at one end of the pool means you never have to leave the water for a refreshing drink when there is someone tending bar in the sunken outdoor kitchen near the spa.

Back inside, an elevator services all three levels.

Up on the second level, the primary bedroom suite offers a striking view of the ocean from the private terrace, as well as a double-sided gas fireplace, custom built-ins and a spa-like bathroom.

Four more well sized en suite bedrooms can be found on the second floor with two of the bedrooms leading out to a patio overlooking the pool. A staircase leads to the rooftop deck for another panoramic ocean view.

Down on the lower level, there is 3,030 square feet of space, including “a wellness area” with a sauna and steam room and a state-of-the-art gym.

For entertaining, there is a large bar area, complimented by the temperature-controlled wine cellar, and a game room. Pre-wiring has been done for a theater.

The lower level also holds an additional bedroom and two more full bathrooms.

Radiant flooring can be found throughout the lower level, main level and on all second level bathrooms. Other features include a Savant home automation system, paired with Lutron controls, which allows for management of lighting, temperature and other features. A Weathershield Contemporary Line window and door package enhances energy efficiency, according to the listing description. Other features of the home include an attached oversized two-car garage, an 11-kilowatt solar panel system and efficient propane heating.

The property is located close to downtown Montauk, not far from ocean and bay beaches, as well as restaurants and shops.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 28 South Elroy Drive, Montauk | Agent: Hedgerow Exclusive Properties] GMAP

Email [email protected] with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.