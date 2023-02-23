Montauk Trailer in Contract for Staggering $3.75 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

An off-market waterfront mobile home in the much-desired Montauk Shores community is in contract for a staggering $3.75 million — crushing the previous record of $1.85 million.

Unit 15’s pending sale is for a trailer of less than 800 square feet, according to Douglas Elliman, whose agent Will Gold of the Atlantic Team brought the buyer. That’s about $5,000 per square foot.

“This location speaks for itself. It is easy to fall in love with the community and culture of Ditch Plains and Montauk Shores,” says Gold, who has spent most of his life in Montauk.

Described as “a custom build” by the venerable Hamptons builder John Hummel and featuring high-end finishes with a modern beach style, the two-bedroom, two-bath home boasts 180-degree views of the ocean from the living room and back deck.

The record-breaking units don’t look like trailers in a typical mobile home community, but rather small beach cottages with cedar-wood sidings and stylish interiors. Features in unit 15 include a primary ensuite, a gas fireplace, high-end appliances, a private deck, a grill and an outdoor shower.

The gated community, one of the most coveted on the South Fork, enjoys 900 feet of coastline and access to some of the best surfing and surfcasting spots the island has to offer. There is also a clubhouse, a heated swimming pool, a playground and a community garden.

“It truly is the ultimate lifestyle for beach lovers, families, or individuals,” Gold continues. “If you were to visit it would bring you back in time to where kids ride around on bikes or skateboards all day and night hopping around to each other’s properties or spending the day surfing on the beach.”

A former campsite, Montauk Shores became the first mobile home park condominium in New York State in 1976. It was coined “Montauk’s best-kept secret,” but it has become a playground for wealthy surfers as it’s just a stone’s throw from the famed Ditch Plains Beach. It has even been termed “Billionaire’s Corner.”

And, the value is skyrocketing.

When unit 15’s sale is finalized at $3.75 million, it will more than double the previous record, set in October of 2021. Unit 1, on a private corner lot, sold for $1.85 million. The two-bedroom, one-bath has 600 square feet of living space, according to the listing, as well as a deck, green space and shed.

Previous to that sale, the record was $1.6 million for unit 14, a small reduction from its listed price of $1.675 million. Gold was also involved in the deal, which closed in July of 2021.

That very same unit is now back on the market, with Gold, this time for $1,999,000.

The two-bedroom, one-bath was recently renovated.

Other recent sales in Montauk Shores included unit 802, featuring ocean views from the back deck, which sold for $1.5 million in March of 2022, and unit 410, a 587-square-foot fixer-upper, for $875,000, which sold in June of 2022.

