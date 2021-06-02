Buy a Unit in Montauk Shores Condominium Trailer Park for $1.675 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A two-bedroom unit in Montauk Shores Condominium, an oceanfront trailer park, has come on the market at $1.675 million.

The gated community, one of the most coveted on the South Fork, enjoys 900 feet of coastline and access to some of the best surfing and surfcasting spots the island has to offer. Unit 14, a 595-square-foot home, is listed for sale with Betsy Cronley of the Corcoran Group, who has sold three oceanfront units and others within the complex.

What started out as a rustic seaside campsite became the first mobile home park condominium in New York State in 1976. While it was coined “Montauk’s best kept secret,” Montauk Shores has become popular with wealthy surfers as its just a stone’s throw from the famed Ditch Plains Beach, and it has even been termed “Billionaire’s Corner.”

The home was recently renovated. The new windows and sliding doors allow for ocean views from every angle of the open living space, according to the listing. “Enjoy your morning coffee while checking out the surf, dine out on your expansive newly built deck or just sit back and watch the whales breach,” it says.

The home features all new appliances, including a refrigerator, a dishwasher, a microwave and a washer/dryer. There is a brand new outdoor shower and ample outdoor storage space. There is central air conditioning and heat, too.

A new and larger unit could be brought in to replace the current one, according to the listing.

Montauk Shores offers a club house, a heated swimming pool, a playground and a community garden.

[Listing: 100 Deforest Road, Montauk – Unit 14 |Broker: Betsy Cronley, Corcoran] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.