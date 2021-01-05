New Southampton Village Mansion in Estate Section Sells for $33.7 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A 21,000-square-foot home in the estate section of Southampton Village sold in early December for $33.7 million, county real estate records show.

The nearly five-acre estate at 55 Coopers Neck Lane changed hands on December 8, 2020, a transaction between two limited liability companies. The last asking was $39.995 million. Terry Cohen of Saunders & Associates was the listing agent. Longhampton Island LLC was listed as the purchaser and 180 Great Plains Road LLC was the seller.

A new-build, the 11-bedroom, 12-bath home offers luxury living and top notch amenities, including an indoor pool, 18-seat large screen theater, a two-lane bowling alley, and outdoor pool surrounded by a Turkish marble patio, spa, outdoor fireplace and sunken tennis court. Plus, there is a 6,000-square-foot guest house.

Among some of the most impressive design features inside the main house are a double-height foyer entry, which has a fireplace with marble surround and hearth, and the great room which has a wet bar and a gas fireplace set in a dramatic porcelain slab. The Ciuffo-designed chef’s kitchen features two-inch Calcutta countertops, a honed Calcutta waterfall island, dark wood cabinetry, top-grade appliances by Wolf and Sub-Zero, including paneled refrigerator and freezer, white lacquered cabinets and prep kitchen with two ovens, range, pizza oven, marble walls, and walnut cabinets.

While there is a luxurious first-floor master bedroom, there is a main master upstairs with his and her closets and a master bath with glass and marble walls and floor, room-size glass-walled marble shower, two marble vanities, and dressing table, and private water closet.

The deeds show that back in October, 1384 Meadow Lane in Southampton Village sold and closed at $16 million back. An original beach house sits on three acres, overlooking the ocean with 150 feet of frontage and views of Shinnecock Bay. There are plans for a modern home to replace the beach house, and to add an oceanside pool and tennis court. Tim Davis with Corcoran listed it at $21.5 million in 2019. The price was lowered to $19.5 million in February and later $16.95 million.

Also recently marked sold and closed was 1 Potato Road in Sagaponack. The contemporary oceanfront home located on .88 of an acre off of Daniel’s Lane was last listed at $16.5 million and traded at $15 million. The 3,400-square-foot, four-bedroom home offers panoramic water views, including from the master suite. Vincent Horcasitas at Saunders & Associates had the listing.

In the Sag Harbor area, the most expensive home may have sold in November when 23 Ezekills Hollow on North Haven sold for $14.5 million. The 10,000-square-foot modern waterfront home on two acres features eight bedrooms and eight baths with 20-foot folding glass doors to provide indoor-outdoor living with views across the water to Shelter Island. Matt Brientenbach at Compass listed it at $15.5 million. The Atlantic Team at Douglas Elliman brought the buyer and it went into contract just 60 days after it went on the market.

Davis also had the listing at 281 Gin Lane in Southampton Village, which also sold in October, this one for $11.5 million. The nine-bedroom, 10.5-bath house on one of the village’s most famed streets in the estate section has separate wings. Most rooms open to the the courtyard terrace and a 60-foot swimming pool. Also located on the 2.2 acres are a tennis pavilion, tennis court, and two-car garage. It had been listed as high as $16.5 million in 2016.

Also worth noting, over on Shelter Island an historic waterfront home sold this fall for $7.5 million. Known as Cherry Tree Farm at 5 Nordstrand Parkway is one of the anchor estate homes along “Greenlawns,” the first subdivision on Shelter Island. The three-acre property was initially listed at $9.25 million with Penelope Moore at Saunders & Associates.

First built in 1890, the house has been owned by the same family since 1903. Russell and Sandra O’Connor sold the property to Tic & Tac LLC. The family also recently sold 7.67 acres next door at 4 Nostrand Parkway to the Town of Shelter Island for $1.65 million in late 2019, according to The Shelter Island Reporter.

Now 5,400-square-feet, the house has many original features, like a fireplace with wrought-iron flourishes in the library, an authentic butler’s pantry with original wood cabinets, shelves and drawers, and the original iron stove, which now decorative, remains in the kitchen. The two-story staff wing next to the kitchen has a sitting area, living room and back staircase leading to three finished rooms with bead board. A rolling lawn leads to the beach with a dock and vintage beach cabana that is grandfathered.

Here’s what else has popped up recently in the deeds: 7 Chauncey Close, East Hampton

Sold Price: $13.375 million

Broker: Charles Forsman and James Petrie, Compass

Closed: October 2020 Situated on a 2.4 acres next to a five-acre reserve on a peninsula on Georgica Cove, the 7,100-square-foot house has five bedrooms and six and a half baths. The home features a two-story entrance foyer, living room with bay windows, and a country kitchen with a fireplace and a porch/sunroom with radiant heat. The master bedroom offers a fireplace, balcony, and a circular sunroom. 83 Fowler Street, Southampton Village

Sold Price: $10.5 million

Broker: Bespoke

Closed: October 2020 A 4,500-square-foot traditional house sits on nearly two acres on Phillips Pond.

426 Halsey Lane,

Sold Price: $7.5 million

Broker: Bespoke Realty

Closed: December 2020

An 8,389-square-foot newly-built house on a 1.79-acre flag lot, it includes a finished lower level, pool and tennis court. The eight-bedroom, seven and a half-bath main house has a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceiling with exposed beams, and French doors to the outdoor terrace. An open concept kitchen has top-of-the-line appliances, including a Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer and a Viking stovetop with double ovens, connected to a family room with a wood-burning fireplace and French doors to the outdoor terrace.

440 Hedges Lane, Bridgehampton

Sold Price: $7.65 million

Broker: Bespoke

Closed: November 2020

8 Pondview Lane, East Hampton Village

Sold Price: $6 million

Broker: Charles Forsman and James Petrie, Compass

Closed: November 2020

A 5,100-square-foot traditional house, just minutes from Main Street and the beach. The six-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom house has two fireplaces and hardwood floors throughout, marble bathrooms, and a spacious open chef’s kitchen.

