Newly Renovated Bridgehampton Home and Other Open Houses This Weekend

This weekend is one of the last before summer ends and vacationers journey home for the winter. The houses being shown within the next few days could be gone very soon, including 35 Halsey Lane in Bridgehampton.

This house offers two bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms in 2,067 square feet. It was built just over 100 years ago, but the interiors have been recently renovated. It is within a short distance of the ocean and town.

The kitchen on the first floor has up-to-date appliances and cabinetry as well as new flooring. The walls throughout the home have been reinsulated and painted. The second floor is also freshly painted. A new gunite pool was installed in 2019.

There are also plans to extend the main structure with a two-story rear addition. This would add two more bedrooms, a rear porch, and a balcony.

This property is listed with Robert Evjen and Barbara Lobosco of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. It will be shown this weekend on Saturday, July 31, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Don’t wait until the end of summer to view this property and others!

Here are some other open houses happening this weekend:

18 Landfall Circle, East Hampton

Price: $2.775 million

Broker: Robert Baas, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 31, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m, Sunday, August 1, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m

See it here ->

8 Sycamore Drive, East Hampton

Price: $1.195 million

Broker: Ethan Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 31, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m

See it here ->

6 Hollyoak Avenue, East Hampton

Price: $1.195 million

Broker: Elizabet Stahl, Town & Country

Saturday, July 31, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m, Sunday, August 1, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m

See it here ->

199 Coopers Neck Lane, Village of Southampton

Price: $35 million

Broker: Christopher J. Burnside, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, July 31, 12 – 2 p.m

See it here ->

8 Bettina Court, Hampton Bays

Price: $1.799 million

Broker: Angelica Cocha, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 31, 12:30 – 2 p.m

See it here ->

1429 Majors Path, Southampton

Price: $1.595 million

Broker: Patrick Giugliano, Nest Seekers

Sunday, August 1, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m

See it here ->

38 Cove Road, Southampton

Price: $1.395 million

Brokers: Tom Ratcliffe and Douglas Sabo, Nest Seekers

Sunday, August 1, 1:30 – 3 p.m

See it here ->