Newly Renovated Bridgehampton Home and Other Open Houses This Weekend

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

This weekend is one of the last before summer ends and vacationers journey home for the winter. The houses being shown within the next few days could be gone very soon, including 35 Halsey Lane in Bridgehampton.

This house offers two bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms in 2,067 square feet. It was built just over 100 years ago, but the interiors have been recently renovated. It is within a short distance of the ocean and town.

The kitchen on the first floor has up-to-date appliances and cabinetry as well as new flooring. The walls throughout the home have been reinsulated and painted. The second floor is also freshly painted. A new gunite pool was installed in 2019.

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

There are also plans to extend the main structure with a two-story rear addition. This would add two more bedrooms, a rear porch, and a balcony.

This property is listed with Robert Evjen and Barbara Lobosco of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. It will be shown this weekend on Saturday, July 31, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Don’t wait until the end of summer to view this property and others!

Here are some other open houses happening this weekend:

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

18 Landfall Circle, East Hampton
Price: $2.775 million
Broker: Robert Baas, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, July 31, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m, Sunday, August 1, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m
See it here ->

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

8 Sycamore Drive, East Hampton
Price: $1.195 million
Broker: Ethan Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, July 31, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m
See it here ->

Courtesy of Town & Country

6 Hollyoak Avenue, East Hampton
Price: $1.195 million
Broker: Elizabet Stahl, Town & Country
Saturday, July 31, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m, Sunday, August 1, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m
See it here ->

Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

199 Coopers Neck Lane, Village of Southampton
Price: $35 million
Broker: Christopher J. Burnside, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, July 31, 12 – 2 p.m
See it here ->

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

8 Bettina Court, Hampton Bays
Price: $1.799 million
Broker: Angelica Cocha, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, July 31, 12:30 – 2 p.m
See it here ->

Courtesy of Nest Seekers

1429 Majors Path, Southampton
Price: $1.595 million
Broker: Patrick Giugliano, Nest Seekers
Sunday, August 1, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m
See it here ->

Courtesy of Nest Seekers

38 Cove Road, Southampton
Price: $1.395 million
Brokers: Tom Ratcliffe and Douglas Sabo, Nest Seekers
Sunday, August 1, 1:30 – 3 p.m
See it here ->

Read the latest issue of Behind the Hedges

