Own the Next Iconic Eatery: East End Restaurants for Sale and Lease

685 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk, Photo: Saunders & Associates

Restaurants and eating experiences are essential to the fabric of the East End. Some restaurants have been staples for decades, while new eateries pop up every year. Finding the right property for a new restaurant is a tricky process. "It has a lot to do with seating and location," says Lee Minetree of Saunders & Associates. "There's two ways to get into a restaurant business--you pay the owner key money and rent or you buy somebody out of a lease." Check out these properties for sale and lease in the Hamptons and North Fork that could house your dream restaurant.

210 Hampton Road, Southampton, $4,500,000 (Nicole Tunick and Zachary Tunick at Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

The Red Bar Brasserie property is for sale, with 3/4 of an acre of land, onsite parking, 4,530,000 square feet, 92 seats and a three-bedroom, two-bath single family residence.

363 Beach Road, Southampton, $4,995,000 (Anthony C. Cerio, Mitchel L. Natter and Jared Schiavoni at Brown Harris Stevens)

Anthony C. Cerio at Brown Harris Stevens calls this waterfront property "the best deal in the Hamptons," with its panoramic water views, a marina and cafe.

313 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hampton, $5,850,000 (Edward A. Bruehl at Saunders & Associates)

Currently housing Harbor Bistro, this property is on four acres and is ideal for a restaurant, bar and event hall.

44780 County Road 48, Southold, $1,800,000 (Nicholas Planamento at Town & Country Real Estate)

Formerly O'Mally's, this restaurant is a North Fork staple. This property includes "You can exploit the rustic setting with this large property," Nicholas Planamento says. "You can promote North Fork living. The North Fork remains a new opportunity to make your own mark. It's minutes from the Orient Point Ferry."

28 Maidstone Park Road, East Hampton, $2,000,000 (Karen Benvenuto at Compass)

This 76-seat restaurant and bar space is newly renovated, outfitted and equipped, with onsite staff housing.

685 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk, $4,395,000 (Lee Minetree at Saunders & Associates)

The Surfside Inn and Restaurant overlooks the ocean and has 11 rooms and 70 seats with oceanfront dining.

75 Jobs Lane, Southampton, $2,635,000 (Lee Minetree at Saunders & Associates)

This 60-seat restaurant also has a three-bedroom, one-bath apartment with three private parking spots.

29 Main Street, Sag Harbor, $500,000 (Lee Minetree at Saunders & Associates)

This restaurant has 52 dining seats, eight outside seats and a bar, as well as fully renovated kitchen.