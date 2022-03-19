Orient Waterfront Abode Plus More North Fork Open Houses

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Finish off your weekend at this Orient house located at 1207 Birds Eye Road, among several other North Fork open houses this weekend. Lori M. Feilen of Town & Country Real Estate is representing this $3.5 million home.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom space features spectacular Sound views from its coveted location on “The Hill” of Orient. Built in mid-century, the open floor plan design has a laundry room, kitchen and living room with a large fireplace. Beyond the interior, there is a screened porch and seaside deck to enjoy the beautiful outdoors.

With 1.33 acres, and 225 feet of private beachfront, this property has everything you need and more. And additional storage is in abundance with a two-car garage.

This home will be shown on Sunday, March 20 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Looking for a house on the South Fork? Check out our list of Hamptons open houses.

Other North Fork open houses this weekend:

1400 Bayview Avenue, Mattituck

Price: $899,000

Broker: Gina Leslie, NOFO Real Estate

Saturday, March 19, 12 – 2 p.m. and Sunday, March 20, 1 – 4 p.m.

See it here ->

1470 Hiawathas Path, Southold

Price: $615,000

Broker: Marie Bransfield, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->