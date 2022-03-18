Get Lucky and Find Your Future Hamptons Home This Weekend

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Carry the St. Patrick’s Day luck into this weekend. The pot of gold at the end of the rainbow is this Southampton open house located at 20 Hubbard Lane. Priced at $799,000, unit 115 is being represented by Natascha Tillmanns of Sotheby’s International Realty.

This condominium features two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms in the 1,623 square foot interior. The modern design includes a great room with a wood-burning fireplace, a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets and a third-floor loft perfect for a bedroom, office or den.

As part of the Hampton Club II Association, the future homeowners have access to two swimming pools, a gym, six tennis courts, a bocce court, pickleball, a putting green and a golf net.

This home will be shown on Saturday, March 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Other open houses this weekend:

482 North Magee Street, Tuckahoe

Price: $1.595 million

Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, March 19, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

23 Smith Street, Center Moriches

Price: $795,000

Broker: Lori Francescani, Corcoran

Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20, 11 a.m.– 1 p.m.

See it here ->

1 North Surfside Avenue, Montauk

Price: $5 million

Broker: Michael Schultz, Corcoran

Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

19 Cornell Road, Sag Harbor

Price: $4.45 million

Brokers: Nichole Tunick and Zachary Tunick, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, March 19, 2 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

10 Columbine Ave North, Hampton Bays

Price: $999,000

Broker: Terry Thompson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, March 19, 2 – 3:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 20, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

482 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach Village

Price: $6.7 million

Broker: Jean-Marc Zarka, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, March 20, 11 a.m.– 1 p.m.

See it here ->

6 Wooleys Drive, North Sea

Price: $2.725 million

Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, March 20, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->