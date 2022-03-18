Open Houses

Get Lucky and Find Your Future Hamptons Home This Weekend

Hamptons
The home at 20 Hubbard Lane in Southampton.
Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

Carry the St. Patrick’s Day luck into this weekend. The pot of gold at the end of the rainbow is this Southampton open house located at 20 Hubbard Lane. Priced at $799,000, unit 115 is being represented by Natascha Tillmanns of Sotheby’s International Realty.

This condominium features two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms in the 1,623 square foot interior. The modern design includes a great room with a wood-burning fireplace, a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets and a third-floor loft perfect for a bedroom, office or den.

As part of the Hampton Club II Association, the future homeowners have access to two swimming pools, a gym, six tennis courts, a bocce court, pickleball, a putting green and a golf net.

This home will be shown on Saturday, March 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Other open houses this weekend:

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

482 North Magee Street, Tuckahoe
Price: $1.595 million
Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, March 19, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Corcoran

23 Smith Street, Center Moriches
Price: $795,000
Broker: Lori Francescani, Corcoran
Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20, 11 a.m.– 1 p.m.
See it here ->

Hamptons
Courtesy of Corcoran

1 North Surfside Avenue, Montauk
Price: $5 million
Broker: Michael Schultz, Corcoran
Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

19 Cornell Road, Sag Harbor
Price: $4.45 million
Brokers: Nichole Tunick and Zachary Tunick, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, March 19, 2 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

10 Columbine Ave North, Hampton Bays
Price: $999,000
Broker: Terry Thompson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, March 19, 2 – 3:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 20, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

482 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach Village
Price: $6.7 million
Broker: Jean-Marc Zarka, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, March 20, 11 a.m.– 1 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

6 Wooleys Drive, North Sea
Price: $2.725 million
Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, March 20, 1 – 2:30 p.m.
See it here ->

