A Jamesport Cape and Other North Fork Open Houses This Weekend

Have a look at this cape-style Jamesport home. Located at 14 Simeon Road, this $1.075 million home is for sale with William Joseph Walters of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

This home features vaulted ceilings and a well-lit great room on the main level. Split between the first and second floor are the two bedrooms, on the first floor there is a separate entry and a new full bathroom.

Buyers can also enjoy an eat-in kitchen, dining room, laundry room and bonus family room.

Outside on the 0.75-acre property, there is an 18-by-36-foot in-ground pool/patio space, plus a fire pit and deck. The large, spacious lawn oversees peach trees on protected agricultural land.

Not far from Iron Pier beach, the local farms, vineyards and boat launch, this ideally placed home will be shown from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 11.

Other open houses this weekend:

154 Scenic Lake Drive, 154, Riverhead

Price: $499,900

Broker: Denise Stahl, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, December 11, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

295 Sterling, Greenport

Price: $699,000

Broker: Paul Loeb, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, December 11, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

29 Southfield Road, Baiting Hollow

Price: $699,990

Broker: Margaret Turner, Aliano Real Estate

Sunday, December 12, 12:30 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

58 Oakwood Drive, Wading River

Price: $517,000

Broker: Nicole Aretz, Signature Premier Properties

Sunday, December 12, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

63 Southfield Road, Baiting Hollow

Price: $650,000

Broker: Antonio Sgambati, Signature Premier Properties

Sunday, December 12, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->