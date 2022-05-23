Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

It’s the first time to the rental market for this compound that has a long history in the highly desirable North Haven Village. The property at 25 South Harbor Drive, which boasts water views on three sides, is available for $125,000 from August through Labor Day or $110,000 for August only, exclusively listed by Jennifer Friedberg of Brown Harris Stevens.

Dating back to the 1880s, the 4,500-square-foot home was restored and updated with modern amenities and is now referred to as, “The Manor House of Bay Haven.” The compound features a main house, a pool house, and an 18-by-50-foot heated gunite pool.

“The house is simply stunning,” Friedberg says. “Natural light fills the home all day, accompanied by salty summer breezes. You feel like you’re on top of the world here, standing on vast terraces perched on a hill at the entrance to Sag Harbor Bay.”

The home, which sits on 1.5 acres, offers four en suite bedrooms (one with two sets of bunk beds), as well as two additional half baths. “The luxuriously finished and appointed home spans three levels with an elevator, features a great room with a fireplace, multiple seating areas, and an inviting dining room — the open interiors provide the perfect setting for peaceful relaxation, classic summer days at the pool, enjoying a morning coffee outside, or dining al fresco,” Friedberg continues.

There is also an open kitchen and dining area near the pool and a climate-controlled pool house, which offers a bathroom and kitchenette.

Tenants will have access to the private bay beach and North Haven Village tennis courts nearby.

“The property is picture-perfect. It’s a lushly landscaped setting with specimen plantings surrounded by water and an all-around welcoming ambiance. You won’t ever want to leave,” says Friedberg.

If tenants do decide to leave the compound, it’s a quick trip to Sag Harbor Village.

[Listing: 25 South Harbor, North Haven | Broker: Jennifer Friedberg, Brown Harris Stevens ]

