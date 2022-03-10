Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The tiny Village of North Haven has always had a certain cachet. Surrounded by water on three sides, it is home to quiet neighborhoods with large estates. JimmyBuffett has a waterfront estate here, perfect for his boats and seaplanes. Christie Brinkley used to own a historic bayfront home. Richard Gere’s former estate is owned by Matt Lauer. Just last year, Calvin Klein’s ex Kelly Klein bought a $16 million property with a small cottage overlooking the bay.

This year is off to a good start with a $17 million trade in January and now, the latest high-end trade on the peninsula comes in at $16.995 million. The latest property to move, 22 Bay View Court, in an ultra-private estate in the exclusive waterfront enclaves of West Banks, sold at over the asking price of $16.95 million. The home went into contract in under 40 days and we’re told the deal was completed in 100 days, from the list to the closing.

Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun of the Eklund Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman and Hedgerow Exclusive Properties had a co-exclusive on the property. Nicole Tunick and Zachary Tunick, also of Douglas Elliman, represented the buyer.

“Over the last 12 months we’ve seen a strong injection of interest in North Haven, especially water associated properties,” says Preston Kaye, the co-founder of Hedgerow Exclusive Properties, based in Bridgehampton. “With a constraint on inventory south of the highway, buyers in the $10M+ segment have started exploring new alternatives,” he says.

“With close proximity to Sag Harbor Village, a true boating community and some of the best, elevated sunset views in the Hamptons, it’s no surprise that North Haven has seen pioneering numbers recently,” Kaye adds.

West Banks is one of the few gated communities in the Hamptons.

“We’re thrilled for our buyers, who are very familiar with the area and understood that with just 24 homes in this exclusive enclave, this one — set up on the bluffs — was a rare opportunity,” says Zachary Tunick. “They did not want to miss out on one of the best views the Hamptons has to offer, especially at sunset.”

Another property available is 6 Bay View Court — which is asking $49 million.

The 8,300-square-foot home at 22 Bay View Court sits on 2.93 acres with 270 feet of frontage on Noyac Bay. The custom-built home offers eight bedrooms and eight-and-a-half baths. There are spacious entertaining areas, a formal dining room, a chef’s kitchen, a paneled study, a professional gym and a wine cellar.

The landscaped grounds include a heated saltwater gunite pool, a pool house and a man-made pond with a waterfall and a river.

As Behind The Hedges previously reported, 60 Forest Road on North Haven sold for $17.25 million on January 28. The five-bedroom home sits on a three-plus acre property is on the other side of the peninsula offering 180-degree views over the Shelter Island Sound towards Mashomack Preserve. Marilyn Clark, Ginger Thoerner, Raquel Lopez and Debby Koster of Sotheby’s International Realty had that listing.

Last year, five North Haven properties traded above $10 million, the biggest sale being Klein’s purchase on Cedar Avenue for $15.9 million in June. (David Cox of Compass had the listing). A home at 14 On The Bluff sold for $12 million in September.

Hedgerow Exclusive Properties sold 26 On The Bluff back for the full asking price of $11.995 million back in September Hedgerow had a co-exclusive with Susan Breitenbach of Corcoran and Susan Harrison, now with Compass, represented the purchaser.

The 10,000-square-foot waterfront home at 26 On The Bluffs sits high on the bluff with open bay views and steps that lead down to the beach. Situated on just shy of two acres, the six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath home offers luxurious amenities, including an indoor basketball court, an exercise studio and a game room with a billiards table and a bar. Outside, there is a heated gunite pool with a spa, an outdoor fireplace and an oversized three-car garage.

Mala Sander of Corcoran sold two large waterfront homes on Ferry Road last year. The 8,000-square-foot Nantucket-style home on 1.3 acres at 82 Ferry Road traded for $10.4 million in May of 2021. Sander also facilitated the sale of a post-modern 4,500-square-foot home on Great Pond Creek at 78 Ferry Road in July of 2021 for $7 million.

In total, 11 properties on North Haven traded above $5 million in 2021.

With two large sales above even the biggest trade from last year, it looks like 2022 is off to a good start.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.